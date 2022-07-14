ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

U.S. solar prices soared over 8% in 2nd qtr -report

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VYH6A_0gfGcqWY00

July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. solar energy prices rose 8.1% in the second quarter as projects were stalled by a Commerce Department investigation into tariffs on products from Southeast Asia and soaring input costs, according to a report published late on Wednesday.

The increase during the period contributed to a whopping 29.7% rise in the combined price of wind and solar contracts, known as power purchase agreements (PPAs), from the previous year, according to a quarterly index by LevelTen Energy that tracks renewable energy deals.

Solar PPA prices are 25.7% higher than last year.

Economic, logistical and labor market disruptions during the coronavirus pandemic have worsened since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, reversing a decade of cost declines for the renewable energy sector.

Wind contract costs were up 2.5% during the quarter, and are up 33.7% from a year ago. Wind prices in the Southwest Power Pool soared 16% during the quarter as a lack of transmission capacity has hampered development. The grid operator serves some of the windiest areas in the nation, including Nebraska and parts of Oklahoma and Texas.

LevelTen said it was too soon to say whether U.S. President Joe Biden's decision in early June to waive tariffs on solar panels from the four Asian nations involved in the probe for two years would alleviate some of the cost pressure. read more

In a survey of 50 developers conducted by the firm, nearly a third said they needed further assurances that tariffs would not be applied retroactively if the Commerce Department implements them following the two year pause.

The higher cost of wind and solar contracts for corporate and utility buyers has tracked that of wholesale electricity prices, which are tied to the rising cost of natural gas, LevelTen said.

Reporting by Nichola Groom Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
SFGate

California's largest private landowner closes all forestlands to public indefinitely due to wildfire, drought danger

The largest private landowner in California is closing its forests to the public indefinitely beginning on July 1. Lumber giant Sierra Pacific Industries owns over 2 million acres of forestland across California, Washington and Oregon. The company, which is headquartered in Anderson, Calif., is one of America's biggest private landowners. In areas where SPI is not actively logging, the public can usually access the land for hiking, permitted fishing and hunting and cross-country skiing. But starting Friday, SPI's extensive holdings will be off-limits due to "extreme drought and wildfire conditions."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Newsweek

Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States

Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
TRAFFIC
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#Commerce Department#Electricity Prices#Solar Panels#Levelten Energy#Russian#Asian
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake Followed by Almost 20 Aftershocks Northern California: USGS

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred north of the San Francisco Bay area in Northern California at 4:57 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 28, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Nearly 20 aftershocks below 2.0-magnitude transpired after the quake. There were no immediate reports of earthquake casualties. The seismic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Gas Price
natureworldnews.com

"Swarms of Biblical Proportions" Ravaged Crops in the American West

Swarms of cannibalistic insects wreaking havoc on crops across the West. They resemble giant grasshoppers, and the harsh heat and arid conditions only serve to boost their numbers, leaving ranchers and farmers to deal with the ensuing mess. Insect Outbreak. Farmers in the Western part of the United States are...
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Reuters

497K+
Followers
343K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy