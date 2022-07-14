Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Nassau, Southern Queens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 07:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bronx; New York; Westchester FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Bergen and Hudson. In southeast New York, Bronx, New York (Manhattan) and Westchester. * WHEN...Until 815 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 715 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jersey City, Yonkers, New Rochelle, Mott Haven, Hoboken, East Tremont, Hackensack, Bergenfield, Lyndhurst, Rutherford, Secaucus, Harrison, Ridgefield, Midtown Manhattan, Harlem, Lower East Side, Union City, East Village, SoHo and Riverdale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BRONX, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO