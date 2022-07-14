ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Nassau, Southern Queens by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Suffolk and northern Nassau Counties through 845 AM EDT At 752 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Glen Cove, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Glen Cove, Huntington, Northport, Oyster Bay, Port Washington, Bayville, Centerport, Sands Point, Manorhaven, Sea Cliff, Glen Head, Glenwood Landing, Lloyd Harbor, Locust Valley and Oyster Bay Cove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Orange; Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Orange and western Putnam Counties through 845 AM EDT At 811 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over West Point, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Newburgh, West Point, Cold Spring, New Windsor, Fahnestock State Park, Woodbury, Firthcliffe, Highland Falls, Vails Gate, Balmville, Cornwall On Hudson and Fort Montgomery. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 07:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Passaic; Western Bergen; Western Passaic A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Passaic, northern Bergen and Rockland Counties through 845 AM EDT At 758 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Boonton, or near Wayne, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wayne, Ridgewood, Ramsey, Pompton Lakes, Suffern, Hawthorne, Pearl River, Bloomingdale, Norwood, Wyckoff, Oakland, Glen Rock, Wanaque, Westwood and Franklin Lakes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Richmond (Staten Is.) by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Richmond (Staten Is.) A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hudson, eastern Passaic, Union, southern Bergen, Essex and Richmond Counties through 700 AM EDT At 617 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Union, or near Linden, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Passaic, Hoboken, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Linden, Orange, Paramus, Summit, Lyndhurst, Millburn and Rutherford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Nassau, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bergen, Hudson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 07:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bergen; Hudson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Bergen and Hudson. In southeast New York, Bronx, New York (Manhattan) and Westchester. * WHEN...Until 815 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 715 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jersey City, Yonkers, New Rochelle, Mott Haven, Hoboken, East Tremont, Hackensack, Bergenfield, Lyndhurst, Rutherford, Secaucus, Harrison, Ridgefield, Midtown Manhattan, Harlem, Lower East Side, Union City, East Village, SoHo and Riverdale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hunterdon, Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 06:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hunterdon; Sussex; Warren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Morris, northeastern Hunterdon, Sussex, Warren, east central Monroe and northeastern Northampton Counties through 715 AM EDT At 618 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Columbia to Washington. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Morristown, Newton, Montague, Dover, Hopatcong, Lincoln Park, Kinnelon, East Stroudsburg, Hackettstown, Boonton, Butler, Wharton, Washington, Rockaway, Blairstown, Morris Plains, Mount Arlington, Franklin, Mendham and Mountain Lakes. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 311 and 314. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 48. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 39 and 54. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 07:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Sussex; Warren FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern New Jersey...including the following counties...Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex, and Warren. * WHEN...Until 1030 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 716 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across portions of the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Morristown, Newton, Dover, Hopatcong, Lincoln Park, Kinnelon, Hackettstown, Boonton, Butler, Wharton, Washington, and Rockaway. - This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 9 and 48. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 38 and 53. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Camden; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Cumberland; Gloucester; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Salem; Southeastern Burlington AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog developed in eastern Maryland, Delaware and southern New Jersey during the night. The fog is locally dense, reducing the visibility to less than a half mile at some locations. If you will be driving early this morning, be sure to leave plenty of room between your vehicle and the one ahead of you. The fog is expected to lift before 9:00 AM.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Coastal Flood Statement#Target Area#Southern Nassau
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bronx, New York, Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 07:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bronx; New York; Westchester FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Bergen and Hudson. In southeast New York, Bronx, New York (Manhattan) and Westchester. * WHEN...Until 815 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 715 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jersey City, Yonkers, New Rochelle, Mott Haven, Hoboken, East Tremont, Hackensack, Bergenfield, Lyndhurst, Rutherford, Secaucus, Harrison, Ridgefield, Midtown Manhattan, Harlem, Lower East Side, Union City, East Village, SoHo and Riverdale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy