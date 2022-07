LOVEJOY, Ga. — A young woman from the Clayton County city of Lovejoy is safe after police say she was kidnapped from Walmart by her ex-boyfriend. Witnesses told Lovejoy police that 19-year-old Cameron Ja’Michael Hopkins approached a woman’s car with a gun at 6:15 p.m. at the Walmart on Tara Blvd. They say he then broke the window and dragged her out of the car and into his own before speeding off.

LOVEJOY, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO