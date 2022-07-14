ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old man missing from Evansville

By Ashley Fowler
WISH-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday for a missing 71-year-old...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Child found at Jasper’s McDonald’s; parents arrested for neglect

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department (JPD) was called to the Southside McDonald’s on July 15 about 10:25 p.m. for a report of a child walking around the restaurant by himself. JPD investigated and determined the child belonged to Michael Brasell and Leandra McCormick. JPD obtained a search warrant for their residence according […]
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Two people taken to hospital after crash, one arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash this afternoon in Evansville. It happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday at Bellemeade and Evans. Police tell us the driver of a truck ran a stop sign and hit a white car, then also a pole.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Owensboro crash

Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, have identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. The Daviess County Coroner's Office identified the motorcyclist who died as 39-year-old Nicholas C. Howell. The crash happened on Wednesday morning, at the intersection of New Hartford Road and East 27th Street. Police say...
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
wevv.com

Food truck bursts into flames in Evansville

Emergency crews were on the scene of a large food truck fire in Evansville, Indiana on Friday afternoon. It happened around 1 p.m. Friday at the Fat Cat's BBQ food truck, which was parked in a parking lot near the intersection of Covert Avenue and Vann Avenue. Investigators with the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Police are searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous in the Washington area of Daviess County. In a post on Facebook, The Washington Police Department said they are searching for 23-year-old Carlos Rosario Gonzalez of Washington. Gonzalez is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs about 130 lbs. The man was […]
WASHINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwestern Indiana#Silver Alert#Police
Government Technology

Indiana Police Chief Advocates for License Plate Readers

(TNS) — Police Chief Dion Campbell hopes to get a series of license-plate readers and gunshot detectors in the city to fill a big gap in Northwest Indiana. Most other lakefront communities already have them, with the notable exception of Chesterton. "We're the missing link," Campbell said. Gary has...
CHESTERTON, IN
Daily Voice

Missing Boy Found Dead In NJ Lake

The body of a 4-year-old boy reported missing was found submerged in the bottom of a New Jersey lake Thursday, July 14, authorities said. Police were called to Overlook Avenue near John A. Roebling Memorial Park in Hamilton Township on reports of a missing child around 5 p.m., approximately 40 minutes after he'd last been seen, local police said.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
WEHT/WTVW

ISP respond to possible threats in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police are involved in an investigation regarding possible threats made in Washington, Indiana on Thursday. State Police confirmed reports of an individual making threats towards the Perdue processing plant in Washington. Law enforcement are in the area and actively investigating. Eyewitness News...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Coroner Called To The McCurdy In Evansville

There is a heavy police presence at the McCurdy Apartments in downtown Evansville. Dispatch says the call came in at 5:16 this morning for a report of a person down. We understand that the coroner has been called to the scene. We’re working to get more information.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wamwamfm.com

Alleged Shooter Barricaded in Washington Home

Several units are currently responding to a situation in Washington. At around 5:50 pm, officers responded to the area of NW 14th Street and Jackson Street after receiving a report that a male subject had shot at someone. Officers from the Washington Police Department and Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded...
WASHINGTON, IN
WNDU

Missing St. Joseph County, Mich., teen found

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police say Isbella Kendall, 16, has been found. ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in St. Joseph County, Mich., need your help as they search for a missing 16-year-old girl. Police say Isbella Kendall was last seen in Nottawa Township. She is 5′3″...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
travelmag.com

20 Unique Places to Visit in Indiana

From its abundance of natural wonders to its glut of cultural and entertainment venues, Indiana is brimming with amazing opportunities for fun and adventure. Affectionately known as the “Hoosier State”, the midwestern US state, located close to the Great Lakes region, is a little off the radar of the majority of travellers. But this is very much a place that hides its light under a bushel. Indeed, venture beyond its bustling capital of Indianapolis and you’ll quickly discover an abundance of incredible sights, landmarks and attractions that beckon you to explore further. We’ve picked out 20 of the most unique you’ll find anywhere across Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WRTV

Indianapolis ice cream shop named Indiana's best by Yelp

INDIANAPOLIS — July 17 is National Ice Cream Day, and the Hoosier state is full of local ice cream shops. To celebrate the occasion, Yelp released its list of the best ice cream in every U.S. state and Canadian province for 2022. TeeJay's Sweet Tooth, located near 86th Street...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
14news.com

Tell City Police believe social post to be a hoax

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City Police are hoping to put residents at ease after a social media post started circulating with information about a door to door person posing a threat to residents. The police department says that they have not fielded such reports and believes it to...
TELL CITY, IN
WISH-TV

Martha Latta, Stomping Ground, Sunday Afternoon Housewife, Lanters Foundation, Inc.

“Local Matters” brings you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. On this episode, Indiana Owned co-founder Mel McMahon chats with Martha Latta, the owner of Stomping Ground, creator and printer of the Sunday Afternoon Housewife brand of State Pride and Social Justice tee shirts, and Co-Executive director of Lanterns Foundation, Inc., the non-profit which organizes the annual Feast of Lanterns Festival. They chat about organically starting a business versus having everything planned out, the one practice that is sure to put you out of business, and the positive returns of investing in your community. Learn more about our member Stomping Ground at https://www.stompinggroundindy.com/. Thanks for listening!
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy