ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Ombudswoman says missing EU Pfizer vaccine deal texts are "wake-up call"

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28VRkB_0gfGbxjq00

BRUSSELS, July 14 (Reuters) - The European Union's ombudswoman criticised the European Commission for failing to find and publish text messages between the executive's president, Ursula von der Leyen, and the head of Pfizer negotiating a massive COVID-19 vaccine deal.

The Commission said last month that it no longer has the texts that led to the biggest contract ever for COVID vaccines in which the EU committed to buying 900 million Pfizer-BioNTech shots, with an option for another 900 million.

The ombudswoman said it was a case of "maladministration" that served as "a wake-up call" for accountability in an era of instant messaging given that the Commission had said it was not obliged to store text messages.

The ombudswoman said consequential instant messages should be recognised as EU documents falling under transparency rules, recorded and made available for freedom of information requests.

"The handling of this access to documents request leaves the regrettable impression of an EU institution that is not forthcoming on matters of significant public interest," said the ombudswoman, Emily O'Reilly.

"Public access to work-related text messages is a new area for the EU administration and one that needs to be tackled substantively and in good faith."

While raising public awareness and scrutiny, her recommendations are not binding and there is no penalty for falling short.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 72

Lori Piontek
3d ago

Emails from the head of Pfizer to employees about keeping their mouths shut about the fetal cells used to develop the vaccines also were never made public. Thank you, James O'Keefe!

Reply
111
TEG Knox
3d ago

Cute but meaningless. Any relevant legislation that would protect the population in a pharma liability case has been defanged and is just window dressing. Take down the stars and stripes, Pharma-corp now runs the US.

Reply(9)
65
ch
3d ago

Obvious the current administration is lying about the development of the vaccine, so nothing Biden says can be trusted.

Reply(3)
94
Related
Newsweek

EU Allows Russia to Move Goods Through NATO Nations After Putin Warning

Russia is permitted to transit sanctioned goods through European Union nations as long as it is done by rail, the bloc's executive arm said Wednesday. In June, Lithuania applied EU sanctions, which were imposed on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, to restrict the transit of certain Russian goods like coal, iron and steel to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. Kaliningrad is a piece of Russian-controlled territory sandwiched between the Baltic Sea and Lithuania and Poland, both of which are members of the EU and NATO. Russian President Vladimir Putin's administration sharply condemned the move, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov calling it "more than serious" and a "violation of everything," according to Reuters.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Amazon offers concessions to head off EU antitrust cases

LONDON (AP) — Amazon, seeking to resolve two European Union antitrust investigations, has promised to treat third-party merchants on its website fairly, the bloc’s competition watchdog said Thursday. The U.S. online retail giant offered to make a number of commitments to ease competition concerns, and the European Commission, the 27-nation bloc’s top antitrust enforcer, said it will now seek feedback on them from “interested parties.” The commission launched an investigation four years ago over concerns Amazon breached EU competition rules by using data from merchants selling products on its platform to gain an unfair advantage over them. It also opened a separate investigation into whether Amazon favors its own retail business and merchants that use its logistics and delivery system over other sellers.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Instant Messaging#The European Union#The European Commission
Daily Mail

Blind psychic Baba Vanga, who previously predicted 9/11, claimed cities would face water shortages from droughts this year - as people in Europe are told to save water

A blind psychic who correctly predicted the 9/11 attacks claimed cities would face water shortages from droughts this year. Known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, Baba Vanga, who died 25 years ago in 1996 aged 84, reportedly warned that large cities would face draught due to rising temperatures. The...
PORTUGAL
buckinghamshirelive.com

Expert warns of new Covid symptom appearing at night

A Covid expert has spoken about new symptoms that those with the latest strain of the virus are experiencing - including one that appears at night. Irish professor Luke O'Neill said the newly identified sign of BA.5 variant of Omicron was published yesterday. The number of people across the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
The Independent

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday.From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.The second payment of £324 will follow in the autumn.People may be entitled to receive the £650 in two lump sums if they receive certain support, such as Universal Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Support, Pension Credit, Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit.Those eligible...
INCOME TAX
foodsafetynews.com

Warnings about honey with ingredients that are not disclosed, including ED drugs

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued warning letters to four companies for illegally selling honey-based products that may pose a significant health risk to consumers. The FDA’s laboratory testing found that product samples contained active drug ingredients not listed on the product labels, including the active drug...
INDUSTRY
Fortune

An Omicron vaccine is coming. Should you wait for it—or get your next booster now amid BA.5’s surge?

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Biden administration is reportedly considering making all adult Americans eligible for a second booster shot as the newest COVID variant—Omicron's BA.5 strain, deemed "the worst version" of the virus seen yet—surges in the U.S.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Reuters

497K+
Followers
343K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy