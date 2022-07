SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the work week we are tracking rising temperatures along with sunny skies across the ArkLaTex. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid-90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures close to 105. As we go through the weekend you can expect more of the same, or even hotter temperatures on the way for the region. After some scattered showers and storms Monday we are not tracking anything that will be able to hold down our temperatures as we will skyrocket past the 100 degree mark Tuesday and will likely have to deal with triple digit heat for most of next week.

