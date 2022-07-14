ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK leadership contender Truss pledges "upward trajectory" for economy by 2024

 4 days ago
LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Foreign Secretary Liz Truss pledged to get the British economy on an "upward trajectory" by the time of the next national election in 2024 as she set out her pitch on Thursday to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.

"We have to level with the British public that our economy will not get back on track overnight. Times are going to be tough, but I know that I can get us on an upward trajectory by 2024," Truss said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

