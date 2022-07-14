ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, AR

COVID numbers continue to rise in South Arkansas

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 cases declined slightly in Columbia County on Wednesday, but rose in Lafayette, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, said the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the...

Columbia County's COVID-19 active case count at 92

Active COVID-19 cases dropped slightly Sunday in Columbia and Nevada counties, stayed the same in Lafayette County, and rose slightly in Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,727. Total Active Cases: 92, down six from Saturday. Total...
Ouachita County has big increase in virus cases

COVID-19 cases fell slightly in Nevada and Union counties on Saturday, but were up sharply in Ouachita County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active cases of the virus rose by 24 in Ouachita County, up to 163. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,722. Total Active...
COVID-19 cases explode in Union County

The number of COVID-19 cases in South Arkansas rose Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of new active cases in Union County soared by 68, rising to 226. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,712. Total Active Cases: 95, up two from Thursday. Total...
