COVID numbers continue to rise in South Arkansas

We reported earlier this week that Superior Pine Products Company of Fargo, GA, bought about 58,000 acres of pine forest in South Arkansas and North Louisiana from Molpus Woodlands Group. Turns out that wasn’t the end of the buying spree. We’re still putting the details together, but we can report that Superior Pine is also purchasing substantial acreage in Columbia County from SWF Red River Land LLC. It's a deal worth almost $5 million. SWF Red River Land is headquartered in Jackson, MS and holds property in at least three states. The company owns timberland in literally every corner of Columbia County – mostly 40- and 80-acre holdings. The largest we found in a quick survey is 210 acres along Pigeon Roost Creek off County Road 85, which is as remote a location as you’ll find in the southeastern area of the county. More info to come. CLICK HERE to read our first article about this topic.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO