Community helps reignite Operation Sunshine

The director of an after-school and summer program in its first year back since the pandemic shut down operations is grateful for the community’s support as it teaches girls the value of education.

Operation Sunshine has served Greenville since 1968 to give girls structure and nurturing after school and through six weeks of summer. In 2021, leaders with the agency called on the public for help in restarting activities.

Since October, the organization has received close to $60,000 in funding from grants and a number of community organizations have offered their support and opened their doors to pupils.

Veronica Stokes, executive director for Operation Sunshine, said that the program welcomed 15 girls for the after-school program in October. Since the group recommenced its summer program, that number has grown to 23.

“Our cap was 20,” Stokes said. “We felt that as the calls were coming in we just could not turn anyone away. They wanted the program.”

The girls participate in activities ranging from piano and tennis lessons to swimming, double Dutch jump roping and more. Stokes said that the girls also learn about fitness and healthy eating from ECU Health staff and have been working with the Greenville Museum of Art for a well-rounded education.

“We want them to know that school, education, is important,” Stokes said. “Our biggest thing is academics. We don’t want them to stop with high school. We want them to go onto higher education, whether that is college (or) the military, knowing that they can still get an education in the military.”

As an educator for 31 years, retiring from W.H. Robinson in 2018, Stokes said that she has learned a great deal about grant writing and other disciplines in her time with the organization.

The program received a grant for $20,000 from the Tar Heel Charitable Foundation last year, and a vacation Bible school held by Jarvis United Methodist Church raised an additional $2,000 and food for the summer program. Churches, Stokes said, have been a key contributor for the organization which has Christian roots.

“We do need more help from more of our churches in the area,” Stokes said, naming Jarvis, First Presbyterian and Covenant Church among major benefactors so far. “We’ve had a lot of churches help but we do want more to get involved.”

Funding will help sustain the program for the girls and provide additional renovations to the headquarters at 1328 Chestnut St., Stokes said. The facility currently needs a playground and other amenities. Covenant Church did landscaping work at the facility and painted the building, and has further pledged $800 every two weeks over the next year to the organization.

“We want (the girls) to know that they should give back to the community because the community has been good to them,” Stokes said.

Funding would also allow Stokes and her assistant to take a salary and focus their time exclusively on the organization, she said, adding that they have been operating on a primarily volunteer basis. Getting employees interested in helping is difficult when you cannot pay them, Stokes said.

The summer academy will cap off with a trip to a waterpark in Greensboro in its final month. The after-school program will reopen in August with those interested in enrolling their children urged to visit the Chestnut Street headquarters or call 758-5315.

Applications are open up to the week before school resumes, with sign-ups available at school open houses. The after-school program comes with a fee of $35 and summer programs cost $25.