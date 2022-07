BEIJING (Reuters) -China's government warned on Tuesday it would take "forceful measures" if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, after the Financial Times said https://on.ft.com/3B0jKgc she would go to the Chinese-claimed island next month. Pelosi and her delegation will also visit Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore, and...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 13 HOURS AGO