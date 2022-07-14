ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

UM G.O.A.T.S Season 1, Episode 3: The Jim Kelly Interview

By CaneSport.com Staff about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXRum_0gfGaH8t00
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 08: Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly looks on before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 08, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Today is the third episode of our new series UM G.O.A.T.S, a collaboration between CaneSport and seven-time Emmy Award winning sportscaster Roy Firestone. Last week we launched the series with Firestone’s interview of Jimmy Johnson. Today we bring you Firestone’s interview with legendary former Miami Hurricanes and Bufalo Bills QB Jim Kelly:

You can get more of Roy Firestone by visiting Roy’s You Tube Channel.

Miss the Jimmy Johnson interview or our preview of the UM G.O.A.T.S series? Here you go:

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

WATCH: The Rock visits Jackson State, Deion Sanders

Jackson State had a special visitor on its campus on Saturday. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed up as the Tigers hosted the HBCU Showcase portion of the XFL showcase series. Johnson walked up to Sanders, who promptly took a knee and bowed in The Rock’s honor. Jackson State...
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

We may not have seen the last of Goldberg in WWE yet

Goldberg is retired from WWE. Unless he isn’t. At 55 years old and with a shoulder that will likely require surgery at some point, the former four-time world champion may have wrestled for the last time in WWE when he was submitted by Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. That bout fulfilled the number of matches stipulated under his current WWE deal, but as he recently told Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post, he’s still under contract with the company and could be summoned again. “I’m still waiting for that one [call] to happen one of these days,” Goldberg...
WWE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy