Delivery robots are on the fast-track to the mainstream. Companies including Uber, Dominos, and Grubhub are currently testing the technology, while the artificial intelligence startup Starship has delivery robots zipping around college campuses across the U.S. The potential benefit for business owners with brick-and-mortar stores or restaurants who could make local deliveries of goods without hiring a delivery person is immense. Imagine if you owned a hardware store and someone called to ask if you have a specific product. You could simply put the item in a delivery robot and send it on its merry way.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO