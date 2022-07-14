Indianola Chamber holds Ribbon Cutting for American Family Insurance

Pella residents and natives, as well as the rest of the area, are invited to celebrate Pella’s 175th birthday during the first weekend of August. Teri Vos with the Pella Convention & Visitors Bureau Board of Directors says Visit Pella is partnering with Pella Historical Society and Museums and Pella Wellness Consortium to host several activities from Thursday, August 4th through Saturday, August 6th.
The Warren County Conservation StoryWalk is available to all visitors over the course of the summer, set up on the trails around the Annett Nature Center. Co-Director Karen Johlas-Szalkowski tells KNIA News StoryWalk is a fun idea to get the community outside and reading, and each month, a new nature-themed children’s story will be placed along trails in different parks. In July, the story is A Backyard Birding Adventure What’s in Your Yard by Kermit Cummings. For more information, and to view the book and park schedule, click below.
Beginning today, Phase 2 work of the Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project will close Ashland Ave from Howard to B St., the remaining two blocks of the construction area. The intersection access on B St. will remain open for several weeks until water main installation connections begin in the area. Ashland between 1st St. and Howard will be paved later in July, in addition to the removal and installation of sidewalk.
With a public referendum for extending the current sales tax levy on the horizon in September, the Pella City Council is preparing for construction of a new indoor recreation facility. A resolution on the agenda for this week’s Pella City Council meeting is for an architectural and engineering services agreement...
The Indianola City Council meets in regular and a special study session Monday. The council will consider appointments to the Indianola Public Arts Commission and Indianola Hometown Pride Committee, hold a public hearing on a rezoning request on Country Club Road, and consider an amendment to the agreement with Snyder and Assoc. for the Hillcrest Ave Reconstruction Project. The council will also consider approval of an engagement letter with D.A. Davidson, a major site plan application for CemenTech, a preliminary plat, and a plat of survey for Downing Construction.
When voters went to the polls in November 2021 to vote on a bond issue for the Pella Community School District during the city and school election, they did so at a time when interest rates were low and before inflation dominated day-to-day lives and headlines. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says...
The Indianola School Board meets in regular session Tuesday, which will include consideration of bringing a bond issue to the public regarding improvements to Indianola High School for $70 million. The board received a recommendation from the District Facilities Task Force earlier this summer, and the project went out to the public for feedback and public engagement, and now returns to the board to consider putting the bond issue out to the public for a vote on September 13th.
The Knoxville Township Volunteer Fire Department will be offering a ribeye sandwich meal on Tuesday, August 9, from 5:00 pm- 8:00 pm at the Knoxville Township fire station, 102 W. Main Street in Knoxville. Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Thompson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “We usually do a...
The Pella Police Department is brining back the Citizens Public Safety Academy beginning in September. The program incorporates components from the Pella PD, Pella Fire Department, and Pella Community Ambulance. This class is free to attend. Classes will be held on Wednesday evenings at 6 P.M. beginning September 7th. To register, or for more information, contact the Pella Police Department at 641-628-4921 or email Sergeant Shawn Veenstra at sveenstra@cityofpella.com.
The New Knoxville Middle School project is nearing completion. Knoxville School District Business Manager Craig Mobley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the project. “We are in the exciting phase of this project as we are seeing the finishing touches happening. The concrete floors are being polished, the carpet is being put down, and the painting is being finished. The Administration Office is being finished and we will be moving into the new space in the next couple of weeks. We are not sure we will be completely in the new building by the start of the school year, but we are on course to be in the new school by October.”
Chris White with Triumph Martial Arts and Pella Police Captain Paul Haase preview the free kids' safety day coming on July 23rd.
Our guests on today's Let's Talk Knoxville are Michaela Bigaouette and Scott Karr as we talk about The Your Life Matters organization and their upcoming 5k run/walk.
Today's Let's Talk Indianola features Kiley Kindelspire and Izzie Benge of the Indianola softball team after qualifying to the state tournament Tuesday evening in a 12-2 win over Glenwood.
Jerry L. Goad, age 85, of Marion, formerly of Marengo and Knoxville, passed away July 14th, at his home. Funeral service with military honors conducted by the Marengo American Legion Post 76 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 20, at Kloster Funeral Home, in Marengo. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, July 20th, at Kloster Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials in Jerry’s name may be contributed to Camp Courageous, in Monticello. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services for Gary E. Mason age 69, of Chariton will be held Thursday, July 21 from 5pm-7pm at the Fielding Funeral Home in Chariton. Internment will be in the Chariton Cemetary in Chariton Iowa.
Even a little rain did not stop the action at the Knoxville Raceway on Saturday as all three classes crowned winners and the DTRA Dirt Trucks also raced a couple of features heard live on 95.3 KNIA. Aaron Reutzel made an unexpected trip back from the King’s Royal in Eldora, Ohio after crashing on Thursday. He made the most of his return trip passing Tasker Phillips with three laps to go to nail down another win. Ian Madsen, prepping for the 360 Nationals took the 360 show passing Joe Beaver early in the race and holding on for the win, and Tyler Gronenendyk had to survive multiple restarts and a rain delay to stave off everyone in the Pro Sprints. Groenendyk told KNIA/KRLS Sports the rain actually may have helped him win.
The third of five of the 11th annual Indianola Classic Car and Truck Show and Shine is next Saturday; part of a series of shows taking place throughout the summer. The shows will take place in the TruBank parking lot, with all proceeds going to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Live music, food, and a 50/50 raffle will be on location, and no entry fee is required. The show will be from 4-7pm, and are once a month through September.
It is Marion County Fair week and tonight day two of the fair will conclude with a full sprint car program at the Knoxville Raceway. With Brian Brown and Aaron Reutzel, the top two in points of the 410 away racing this weekend at the King’s Royal, Austin McCarl is poised to eat into the points lead if he has a good night. Meanwhile, another McCarl, Austin’s father Terry took the 360 points lead after Clint Garner had engine issues during time trials last week and failed to time forcing him to race from the back of every race he was in. Garner salvaged a 9th place last week, but McCarl won the 360 show and now leads Garner by 78 points. Following his third win of the season last week, Mike Mayberry leads the Pro Sprints by 36 points. Tonight will also feature a $3000 bonus to the driver that wins at Jackson and Knoxville this weekend. Listen for all the action with Live Track Side at five and Race Nights Live at 7:00 on KNIA.
Funeral services for Barbara Westberg, 97, formerly of Knoxville will be held on July 25th at 1:00pm at the First Baptist Church in Knoxville. Burial will be made in the Breckenridge Cemetery in Marion County. Visitation will follow the funeral service. Memorial contributions are preferred for the Forest Lake Baptist Camp and Conference Center. Williams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Indianola baseball team found out their state tournament opponent Thursday afternoon after the coaches seeding meeting, as they were awarded the 7th seed and will face off against #2 Iowa City High in the first round. Indianola head coach Jon Fitzpatrick tells KNIA Sports his squad over the course of these playoffs, the Indians haven’t worried about their opponent and just played the game.
