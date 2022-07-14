Good Morning CaneSport 7.14.22

Good Morning CaneSport! (Photo by Gary Ferman)

Today we have your UM G.O.A.T.S. Roy Firestone interview with Miami Hurricanes QB legend Jim Kelly. You don’t want to miss that.

Plus we continue our State of the U series with a closer look at the 2021 recruiting class, which is likely to have a major impact on Miami’s fortunes this season and beyond.

We also have a closer look at how the Miami Hurricanes offense might function under Josh Gattis as it pertains to the running game … and the chances UM will have a 1,000-yard rusher this season.

In recruiting news we spoke with Bobby Washington, who weighs in on his vision for the program.

Then there’s also our continuation of the CaneSport Player Performance Index with No. 18 Jahfari Harvey.

From yesterday afternoon Jim Martz continued his look at the UM stadium issue with a closer look at the plan and a historical perspective as well.

And we caught up with Miami Hurricanes QB commit Emory Williams, who discusses other programs still chasing him and where that stands, his relationship with fellow QB commit Jaden Rashada and more.

We also had an update with the coach of a key local program for the Canes and a national top school: Miami Central’s head coach Jube Joseph. His thoughts on the State of the U with Mario Cristobal heading things and how it pertains to recruiting his school? Check that out.

And we also got some interesting insight from Miami commit Robby Washington, who sees great things on the horizon.

The CaneSport On3: Will Miami Hurricanes have a 1,000-yard rusher?

They see it as a program that’s close to home, and I think this season right here is very important for that staff to reestablish the brand, take it to the height it used to be at where kids can see The U as a symbol of greatness. But so far they are making a lot of noise there in Coral Gables, have caught the eyes of a lot of my guys. Miami Central coach Jube Joseph, on his top players as it relates to UM

