The trickle-down effect of conference realignments and super conferences will be immense. It will financially benefit the top-tier programs while leaving others to either fend for themselves or get in the fast lane too. Notre Dame is an example of a school that’s having to weigh its options compared to its values. In the same light, HBCUs are in a similar position. They are deciding between staying true to who they are versus not getting left behind. For Jackson State’s Deion Sanders, he doesn’t know where the future of the conference goes from here.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO