Bicknell Man Arrested for OWI, Burglary

At 6:37 PM, Vincennes City Police arrested 50-year-old Robert Edward Sweeney for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Sweeney was booked into the Knox County Jail on $3,000. At 7:35 PM,. Vincennes City Police arrested 49-year-old Michael Edward Zoll for resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication. Zoll is being...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail after officers say she ran while trying to take her into custody. Officers say they were called to a probation facility in the 2000 block of Vogel Road. Officers were told 32-year-old Crystal Clark was being held there after failing...
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Gibson County Prosecutor Micheal Cochren says Domenic Migliarese was charged after an investigation into his alleged crimes. Court records show a warrant for his arrest was issued on July 7. Several days later on July 11, he had a court appearance through video. He was held on a $50,000 cash […]
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department (JPD) was called to the Southside McDonald’s on July 15 about 10:25 p.m. for a report of a child walking around the restaurant by himself. JPD investigated and determined the child belonged to Michael Brasell and Leandra McCormick. JPD obtained a search warrant for their residence according […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) arrested a man for having a large amount of drugs and a stolen handgun at the 300 block of South Green River Road on July 15 at 11:10 p.m. Police identified the man as 35 year-old Michael Jimenez. Detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force received a […]
Washington Police arrested a Washington man Friday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court. 31-year-old David Louis is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. 149 inmates were being held in the security center early Saturday morning.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating after they say a victim was assaulted when three women refused to pay for their nails. Officers were called to the area of 121 North Burkhardt Road Friday afternoon for a theft report. The victim there told officers that three women got...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - One person was sent to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash in Vigo County Saturday evening. Around 8:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to the scene at Springhill Drive, just east of S. Seventh Street.
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are searching for a driver who may have caused the crash that killed a motorcyclist, and then ran away. The people who live near the intersection of Highway 425 and Old Corydon Road woke to find police searching the area near their homes.
Washington Police and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a reported shooting Thursday night in the area of Northwest 14th and Jackson Streets. Police say there were no injuries, and the suspects fled the scene before they arrived. However, the suspects made threats to go to Perdue...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Rescue crews were called a water rescue Sunday. Henderson County Dispatchers say the call came in around 1:45 p.m. They say a car went too far into some water behind the Sinclair gas station near the Twin Bridges. Crews worked for nearly an hour to get...
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The days after Amazon’s Prime Day are filled with anticipation for consumers, eagerly awaiting their packages. But, did you know an unattended box on a porch can be a target for a ‘porch pirate?’. Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police...
Indiana State Police arrested a Washington man overnight following a traffic stop on U.S. 50 and Monty Road. Officers pulled over the vehicle driven by 30 year-old Alexander Morales-Rosa. During the stop, Rosa was found to be operating with a blood-alcohol content at least double the legal driving limit. He is also charged with driving without ever receiving a license.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A jury returned a guilty verdict Thursday afternoon in the murder trial of Brandon Pritcher. Pritcher was convicted of the murder of his 7-year-old son Leeam. Pritcher was arrested in September of 2020 after authorities were called to the 3100 block of South 9 1/2 Street for an unresponsive child. […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police are involved in an investigation regarding possible threats made in Washington, Indiana on Thursday. State Police confirmed reports of an individual making threats towards the Perdue processing plant in Washington. Law enforcement are in the area and actively investigating. Eyewitness News...
