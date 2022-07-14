6 charter fishing captains from Manatee County ranked among best in the nation

A woman holds up a Blacknose shark she caught while on a fishing trip with Captain Tony Zain of Skyway Sportfishing, a charter service on Anna Maria Island. Zain is one of six charter boat fishermen named 2022 Angler’s Choice Award winners. FishingBooker.com

Each year, FishingBooker, an online platform used for finding and booking fishing trips in the U.S.., awards its best captains with the Angler’s Choice Award.

This year, six Manatee County captains are among the who’s who.

FishingBooker honors the top captains on the platform for their efforts in providing their guests with the best possible fishing experience.

Out of over 7,800 charter options on the platform, 1,170, or 15%, got the award this year, and 14 winners operate in Sarasota County and Manatee County.

The captains chosen for the award had to excel in these three areas to win:

Receive a 4.5 out of 5-star review from seven or more customers;

Maintain a low cancellation rate; and

Be highly responsive to booking requests

Below is a list of Angler’s Choice Award recipients from Manatee County.

Skyway Sportfishing - Captain Tony Zain - Anna Maria

Fishing Charters With Capt. Taylor Cowieson - Captain Taylor Cowieson - Bradenton

Jewel Of The Bay Charters - Captain Doug Deming -Holmes Beach

Ami Excursions - Captain Nathan Costello - Holmes Beach

Ultimate Fishing Adventures - Captain Taylor Rahn - Holmes Beach

Down2Fish Charters - Richard Surber - Palmetto

Most of the captains offer full and half-day excursions. Guest have the option of fishing inshore or offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.

Fish that are reeled in on the charter trips include shark, grouper, snapper, Spanish mackerel and tarpon.