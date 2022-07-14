ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

6 charter fishing captains from Manatee County ranked among best in the nation

By Robyn Murrell
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vn6cK_0gfGXZog00
A woman holds up a Blacknose shark she caught while on a fishing trip with Captain Tony Zain of Skyway Sportfishing, a charter service on Anna Maria Island. Zain is one of six charter boat fishermen named 2022 Angler’s Choice Award winners. FishingBooker.com

Each year, FishingBooker, an online platform used for finding and booking fishing trips in the U.S.., awards its best captains with the Angler’s Choice Award.

This year, six Manatee County captains are among the who’s who.

FishingBooker honors the top captains on the platform for their efforts in providing their guests with the best possible fishing experience.

Out of over 7,800 charter options on the platform, 1,170, or 15%, got the award this year, and 14 winners operate in Sarasota County and Manatee County.

The captains chosen for the award had to excel in these three areas to win:

  • Receive a 4.5 out of 5-star review from seven or more customers;
  • Maintain a low cancellation rate; and
  • Be highly responsive to booking requests

Below is a list of Angler’s Choice Award recipients from Manatee County.

  • Skyway Sportfishing - Captain Tony Zain - Anna Maria
  • Fishing Charters With Capt. Taylor Cowieson - Captain Taylor Cowieson - Bradenton
  • Jewel Of The Bay Charters - Captain Doug Deming -Holmes Beach
  • Ami Excursions - Captain Nathan Costello - Holmes Beach
  • Ultimate Fishing Adventures - Captain Taylor Rahn - Holmes Beach
  • Down2Fish Charters - Richard Surber - Palmetto

Most of the captains offer full and half-day excursions. Guest have the option of fishing inshore or offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.

Fish that are reeled in on the charter trips include shark, grouper, snapper, Spanish mackerel and tarpon.

Comments / 0

Related
usf.edu

Super 'ghost orchid' in bloom at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

A rare orchid, which uses the skills of a magician to appear from nowhere and seemingly float in the air next to its host tree, is in bloom at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary. First seen in 2007, this “ghost orchid” is the largest one ever discovered. Its blossoms draw...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Lifestyle
Manatee County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Sarasota County, FL
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Longboat Observer

Music Compound set to open new location in east Bradenton

Walking around her new Music Compound MAN in East County, owner Jenny Townsend envisioned the flurry of activity taking place once the facility opens for lessons Aug. 1. Townsend looked toward the 13 studios in the 4,500-square-foot facility and thought about a student and teacher practicing scales on the piano in one room. She imagined the Kidz Rock program in full swing in another studio. She even visualized kids hanging out in the new teen lounge before their lessons begin.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Captains#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Spanish
10 Tampa Bay

You could be fined for having an umbrella on one Tampa Bay beach

BELLEAIR SHORE, Fla. — Umbrellas are banned on Belleair Shore Beach. No, that is not a joke, it's in an ordinance passed by city leaders. The ordinance, Belleair Beach residents said, was passed two years ago. It states that it is prohibited to, "Erect, possess, or cause to be erected any tent, canopy, umbrella, temporary shade structure or recreation structure on the beach within the incorporated limits of the town."
BELLEAIR BEACH, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Neighbors concerned about contaminated drinking water as Piney Point deep-injection well project pushes forward

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been a little over a year since the disastrous Piney Point leak that poured 200 million gallons of untreated wastewater into Tampa Bay. Now, drillers say they’ve reached the desired depth for the injection well that’s going to put treated wastewater from the facility’s reservoirs deep into the ground.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Fishing
thegabber.com

The Gabs: Smoking Bans on the Beach

This July, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a law that allows municipalities to restrict or ban cigarette smoking on city-owned beaches or parks. Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Jet center coming to St. Pete-Clearwater airport

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. 82,000-square-foot jet center to be built at the St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. In seeing a significant uptick in jet ownership, aircraft charter and jet management company Elite Air will build a terminal and multiple hangars at the St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. Elite...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

New contractor approved for Sarasota County sewer project that has kept lanes closed on Beneva Road and Bahia Vista Street in Sarasota

Expense will be more than three times the original amount. Recognizing the affected residents’ — and drivers’ — frustrations, the Sarasota County Commission voted unanimously on July 13 to authorize the completion of a sewage pipeline project along Beneva Road and Bahia Vista Street in Sarasota that has been on hold for months.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

Yelp ranks best ice cream places in Florida

National Ice Cream Day is coming up on Sunday, July 17 and to help you celebrate we're breaking down the local places that made Yelp's list of the best in Florida. Yelp listed the 25 top ice cream places in the state using several factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Bay Area Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
Bradenton Herald

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton, FL
1K+
Followers
72
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island. With over 330,000 people calling the area home, Bradenton is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. In keeping up with this vibrant growth, the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com have committed to expansive, comprehensive 24-7 news coverage of everything impacting the community, its residents, businesses, environment and leaders. The company’s employees pride themselves on being immersed in the community, sponsoring hundreds of civic events every year.

 https://www.bradenton.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy