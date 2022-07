Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John talks about an endowed chair research professor, John Ballato at Clemson University, whose optical fiber research program is feeding students to a firm based in Connecticut instead of SC, and how a SmartState 2.0 program might be able to change that direction. Listen here to our interview with Professor Ballato which aired 1-24-2022.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO