ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

3 in critical condition, boy injured after family's SUV shot multiple times in West Philly

By 6abc Digital Staff, Corey Davis
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r44fX_0gfGUjEL00

A young family is one of the latest victims of Philadelphia's gun violence epidemic.

Police say the SUV the family was riding in came under fire late Wednesday night, leaving four people wounded including a toddler.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Creighton Street and Wyalusing Avenue in West Philadelphia.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, officers found a 26-year-old man lying on the pavement on Creighton Street, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was rushed to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police investigated a quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia on July 13, 2022.

A short distance up the block near 51st Street and Wyalusing Avenue, police found three additional victims inside the bullet-riddled Kia SUV.

"We don't know if somebody was intentionally firing shots at this vehicle or if it was hit by stray gunfire, but the vehicle clearly has 10 bullet holes in it," said Small.

It's unclear what sparked the gunfire, but police said the shooting likely happened near Creighton Street.

Investigators said the injured man was standing outside the family's SUV talking to two women who were inside the vehicle when the shooting happened.

The driver of the SUV then traveled another block before stopping.

RELATED COVERAGE: Building it Better Together series on Gun Violence Solutions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MJ10D_0gfGUjEL00

According to police, the two women in the SUV, a 26-year-old passenger and a 37-year-old driver, are both in critical condition after being struck. One was shot in the head and another was shot in the back.

A 2-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy were in the backseat of the SUV at the time of the shooting, but police said only the 2-year-old was shot.

He was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia with a gunshot wound to the leg where he was placed in stable condition.

According to police, the woman who was shot in the head is possibly the mother of both boys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BIX2X_0gfGUjEL00

Police believe all the shooting victims may be related.

No arrests have been made.

According to the Action News Data Journalism Team, as of July 12, 114 children under the age of 18 have been shot this year in Philadelphia.

This was one of two quadruple shootings in one night in the city. The other, which occurred in North Philadelphia, left four teenagers in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments / 14

AP_000876.398ce0a934284ab1ab161235b0ace6f3.1905
3d ago

That is what happens when to many people are dealing Drugs! Thank You Biden Administration! 🙏🇺🇸

Reply(4)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

17-Year-Old Boy Shot Twice In East Frankford, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting after a 17-year-old boy was shot twice in East Frankford on Saturday night. The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Harrison Street at 11:37 p.m. The teenage boy suffered gunshot wounds to the left elbow and left leg. Police transported him to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in critical but stable condition. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to the police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

At Least 27 Shots Fired During Juniata Park Shooting That Sent 4 Men To Hospital: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in Philadelphia’s Juniata Park section has sent four men to the hospital on Saturday, police say. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of East Luzerne Street around 4 p.m. Police say a 20-year-old man was shot nine times throughout his body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and placed in critical condition. A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body, authorities say. The man was transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital by a private vehicle where he was placed in critical but stable condition. He will be transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: 96-Year-Old Woman Dies Due To Blunt Force Trauma To Head, Body In Roxborough; Man In Custody

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say they have a man in custody after a 96-year-old woman died due to sustaining blunt force trauma to her head and body inside the living room of a home in Roxborough on Sunday. The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on the 4200 block of Houghton Street. Police say they recovered a weapon. It’s unclear what led to the incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Investigating Suspicious Death After Finding Woman Bleeding, Unresponsive Inside Park In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a suspicious death after finding a 55-year-old woman unresponsive and bleeding inside a park in North Philadelphia on Sunday night. The woman was found on the 2500 block of Germantown Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. She was lying in the park, bleeding from her private area and her body was exposed, authorities say. The woman was transported to Temple University Hospital by medics, where she was pronounced dead at 8:35 p.m., according to police. No further information has been released.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Philadelphia#West Philly#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime#Kia
CBS Philly

Man Shot In Head, Killed Along Kelly Drive In Fairmount Park: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 31-year-old man was shot once in the back of the head and killed along Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police were investigating in a parking lot near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to police. The shooting is under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Man Shot In Hunting Park On His Way Home After Shift At UPS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 47-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen after working a shift at UPS early Saturday morning in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section, police say. The shooting happened on the 4200 block of North 7th Street around 4:45 a.m. He was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital, according to police. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot Dead Along Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park

A man was shot and killed in a parking lot along Kelly Drive in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park neighborhood, police said. Officers found the 31-year-old man along the 2400 block of Kelly Drive around 6:06 a.m. Saturday, the Philadelphia Police Department said. He had been shot in the head. NBC10...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

38-Year-Old Male Shot and Killed in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — On Saturday, June 4, 2022, a 38-year-old man was fatally shot in Philadelphia. According to police reports, the victim was involved in a fist fight with an unknown, bald black male when he was shot multiple times. He was rushed to Temple Hospital but ultimately died from his injuries. This tragic event is still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

21-Year-Old Derrick Jones Charged In 2 Separate Philadelphia Shootings That Left 3 Men Dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police announced the arrest of a man they say shot and killed three people. Police added the gunman chose his victims randomly and the attacks were completely unprovoked. Police are calling this a totally random act of violence and they feared this suspect could strike again. They identified the suspect as 21-year-old Derrick Jones and he was taken into custody Thursday morning during a raid in West Oak Lane where he lived with his grandmother and younger sister. Police released Jones’ mugshot and tell CBS3 he is the man behind three random killings. Jones followed his victims after they got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

1 confirmed dead in South Jersey crash, police say

One person was confirmed dead an early morning single-vehicle crash in Oldmans Township, State Police spokeswoman Brandi Slota said. Authorities have not released the identity of the person killed in the Salem County crash, which was reported at 5:09 a.m. Sunday on Straughns Mill Road. Troopers are still investigating the...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
103K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy