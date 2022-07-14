ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Fishing tournament casts line for veterans, students

By Calvin Lewis
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A local fishing tournament is casting out a line to help the community.

This weekend the 8th Annual Grouper Grapple will be bringing together veterans and avid fishermen from all over Southwest Florida to Fort Myers Beach. And it means a little more than just a rod and reel.

"There’s a lot of good feelings — good feels — come from this.”

On the waters of San Carlos Bay, a fishing tournament is breaking the surface when it comes to community aid.

“We’ve grown from a small group of fisherman that are passionate about fishing, passionate about helping out the vets to a larger tournament and we’ve switched venues a couple of times,” says Ben Duval, events coordinator for Grouper Grapple 2022.

Veterans…

“Our motto is ‘leading families to the bright side of the outside.’”

Like Joshua Bergman, co-founder of Healing Through the Outdoors.

"As a way to get vets together with other vets and to be able to talk about trials and tribulations that they’ve had and to be able to understand that they’re not alone," he says, talking about the non-profit. "To be able to move forward and know that they have a connection to somebody else.”

Proceeds from this year’s grapple will help the organization. They’re also helping out another local cause.

“To help carry on his legacy of helping kids,” says Susan Sommer.

Sommer is the founder of the Jeff Sommer Memorial Scholarship. Named after her late husband, the beloved Estero High School track coach.

"The idea of allowing part of the proceeds from this tournament to go to the scholarship is a big help," she says. "We basically relied on private donations and I love being involved in this.”

Meaning that proceeds are helping those of all ages here in Southwest Florida.

"We have three scholarships," said Sommer. "Two for Estero students- a male and a female- and one for a Lee County student.”

So other than the fishing, there’s something else to look forward to.

"Seeing the groups of guys and ladies coming together and just creating connections,” says Duval.

"It’s like a second family and you help people who need help," said Sommer. "There are many vets who come back that have benefited from it in the past and they’re coming back on their own just to help out.”

You can find more information about the Jeff Sommer Memorial Scholarship online right here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
usf.edu

Super 'ghost orchid' in bloom at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

A rare orchid, which uses the skills of a magician to appear from nowhere and seemingly float in the air next to its host tree, is in bloom at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary. First seen in 2007, this “ghost orchid” is the largest one ever discovered. Its blossoms draw...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida companies hosted an event to push for clean water

Two Southwest Florida companies hosted an event to continue the push for clean water. Clean waterways across Southwest Florida is an issue many care about. Many people don’t want to see algae in the canals and in other popular spots. This was a collaboration between Fort Myers Brewing Company...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Estero, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Tournament#Southwest Florida#Grouper Grapple 2022
PSki17

$250 Million Great Wolf Lodge Project Breaks Ground in Naples

Image of prospective Naples Great Wolf Lodge.Great Wolf Lodge - Public Domain - Press Release. Collier County is one step closer to its latest tourist attraction as construction began on the upcoming Great Wolf Lodge facility in East Naples on July 14th. The project, when complete, is anticipated to cost a quarter billion dollars and include a trademark water park in addition to a 500-suite hotel on premises. The park will be located not far from another recent addition to Collier's leisure and tourism industry - the Paradise Sports Complex.
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
WINKNEWS.com

Two man race to be the Mayor of Cape Coral

Two people are vying to be the Mayor of southwest Florida’s largest city. Incumbent Mayor, John Gunter, is looking to win his first full term. He was appointed to the position last year after Joe Coviello’s death. He faces Tom Shadrach, a former senior manager at Boeing. Shadrach...
CAPE CORAL, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Trent Buttrick sets his sights on pro career

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — You can ask almost any kid in the world what they want to be when they grow up. Most of them will say, "I want to be a professional athlete." For Trent Buttrick, he's getting his shot. "I was able to play well enough to...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium starts construction for new facility

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Commission approved the new ownership of property near Nathan Benderson Park and UTC Mall for Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium. The current facility is only 66,000 square feet. The area will be within an hour drive of 3 million Floridians close to Interstate 75....
SARASOTA, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Great Wolf Lodge sets Naples groundbreaking date

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County and Naples city leaders will see years of work pay off when Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground on a 20-acre entertainment and hospitality complex Thursday. Great Wolf Lodge South Florida will be located off City Gate Blvd., near the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. It...
NAPLES, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy