Lehigh Acres, FL

Fire crews respond to house fire in Lehigh Acres

By Victoria Costa
 4 days ago
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded to a house fire late Wednesday night in Lehigh Acres.

The call came in just after 11 p.m. and fire crews responded to the home on West Lake Drive.

The fire started in the back of the home in the lanai, according to Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District.

The fire damage was contained to an enclosed porch and nobody was injured in the blaze.

An investigator determined the cause of the fire was electrical – likely an overloaded power strip.

Count on NBC2 to bring you additional details as they are released.

