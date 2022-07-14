Power companies restore power following overnight storm

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The weekend was a nice one as we saw a lot of sunshine and a few cooling showers and storms for a few locations, but this week looks to feature lower rain chances and plenty of heat. As you begin to plan for the week ahead we are going to need to find ways to stay cool as high pressure builds overhead and keeps rain chances on the lower side with plenty of hot afternoons. Thankfully the tropics are behaving as Saharan dust keeps things quiet across the Atlantic.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO