ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauregard Parish, LA

Power companies restore power following overnight storm

By Patrick Deaville
KPLC TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Power companies are still tracking a few...

www.kplctv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

DeQuincy OMV field offices reopen Monday, July 18

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Houma and DeQuincy OMV field offices will reopen Monday, July 18. Customers are encouraged to visit expresslane.org to schedule appointments, utilize online services and view a complete list of open offices, Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles said. OMV field offices advised they cannot process...
DEQUINCY, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat and humidity continue to build, little relief ahead

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The weekend was a nice one as we saw a lot of sunshine and a few cooling showers and storms for a few locations, but this week looks to feature lower rain chances and plenty of heat. As you begin to plan for the week ahead we are going to need to find ways to stay cool as high pressure builds overhead and keeps rain chances on the lower side with plenty of hot afternoons. Thankfully the tropics are behaving as Saharan dust keeps things quiet across the Atlantic.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beauregard Parish, LA
Business
County
Beauregard Parish, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
Local
Louisiana Industry
KPLC TV

Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Louisiana man

PROVENCAL, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office for 61-year-old David Ledoux. The Provencal man stands about 5′9″ tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be traveling in a 2006 Dodge Ram bearing Louisiana license plate X918312.
PROVENCAL, LA
KPLC TV

Second Harvest mobile market provides economic relief to families

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Second Harvest food bank has been feeding families in Southwest Louisiana for almost 40 years. “Well each time we are in a community there are obviously different reasons for us to be here. The main thing is we’re having access to fresh produce and opportunities for people to load up their pantry at an economical price in areas where grocery stores usually aren’t close by,” regional director of Second Harvest Paul Scelfo said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KATC News

UPDATE: Highway re-opened after diesel spill near Mamou

UPDATE: As of 11:20 a.m., deputies say the road is now open. A large diesel spill had closed Oberlin Road west of Mamou. Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies report that the large spill has closed the road. The Oberlin Highway, also known as La. 104, was to be closed indefinitely while the spill is cleaned up. The closure was from Bergeron Road to George Soileau Road, also known as La. 3277.
MAMOU, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entergy#Power Companies#Power
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - July 17, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 17, 2022. Kenneth Wayne Burnworth, 65, Sulphur: Instate detainer; burglary. Heather Annette Rogers, 33, Sulphur: Burglary. Ricky Anthony Fontenot, 60, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse. Luis Enrique Hernandez, 27, Baytown, TX: Aggravated assault. Leonard...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

The more the merrier: Holiday Trail of Lights adds 2 new destinations

SHREVEPORT, La. – The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights announced Friday it has added Ruston and Logansport as the two newest destinations along the trail. Christmas vacationers can now find information about the holiday happenings in these two towns at the Holiday Trail of Lights website and on social media. The other current cities on the trail are Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Natchitoches, Alexandria-Pineville and Monroe-West Monroe.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Heroic efforts of passing motorists described at trial

Opening statements began over the weekend in the penalty phase of Kevin Daigle’s first-degree murder conviction. Daigle was convicted in 2019 of fatally shooting Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent in the face when the officer tried to help him on the side of the road on Aug. 23, 2015.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Avoid I-10 bridge eastbound

The Lake Charles and Westlake police departments are urging motorists to avoid the Interstate 10-Calcasieu River Bridge headed eastbound this morning. A driver lost a trailer full of iron and eastbound lanes have been blocked for more than an hour. Traffic is backed up several miles.
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Three arrested in multiple four-wheeler thefts

Three Oakdale residents have been arrested following the investigation into the theft of several all-terrain vehicles from a residence on La 1153 in Oakdale last month. Jarred Webster, 24, was arrested for theft over $35,000, theft of a firearm, obstruction of justice, entry on or remaining after being forbidden, terrorizing and communicating of false information of planned arson. He remains in the Allen Parish Jail on a $160,000 bond.
OAKDALE, LA
KPLC TV

Testimony begins in punishment phase of Daigle murder trial

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been a full day of testimony in the penalty phase of Kevin Daigle’s trial. In 2019, Daigle was convicted of first degree murder of state trooper Steven Vincent in 2015. Jurors heard graphic testimony and saw graphic videos, even the actual moment...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

7/15: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Bryce Devon Jones, 19, 301 E. Elizabeth St. Apt. 4, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery. Bond: $10,000. Dustin Brian Mays, 37, 3596 Pete Seay Road, Sulphur — illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; five counts drug possession. Bond: $20,000.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Cenla native with disability shines in inspiring performance on AGT

Most Alexandria residents are continuing to wait for utility bills that have not come from the city. Glenmora family finds Pennsylvania soldier’s WWII-era dog tag in front yard. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A Glenmora family unearthed a piece of history last week in their front yard. And the...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Alexandria traffic stop leads to firearms, narcotics seizure

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On July 11th, 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) K-9 Units along with RPSO Crime Suppression Units were patrolling the Lee Street area when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver, later identified as Andre D’Juan Bayonne, 33 of Alexandria, refused to stop and led deputies on a high speed pursuit throughout the south Alexandria area. The suspect finally decided to pull over in the Timothy Street area and was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies discovered that there were also two other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit, an adult and young child.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy