Power companies restore power following overnight storm

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Houma and DeQuincy OMV field offices will reopen Monday, July 18. Customers are encouraged to visit expresslane.org to schedule appointments, utilize online services and view a complete list of open offices, Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles said. OMV field offices advised they cannot process...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures continue to climb more each day thanks to a ridge of high pressure strengthening overnight. This will also limit rain chances to less than a 20% chance for much of the week. Highest temperatures in our northern parishes could reach 100 the next several...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crime tape blocked off an area off of Highway 14 near Hackett’s Cajun Kitchen’s old location. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff deputies were working the scene. Witnesses said a fight broke out between two men. No major injuries have been reported at this time. CPSO...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The weekend was a nice one as we saw a lot of sunshine and a few cooling showers and storms for a few locations, but this week looks to feature lower rain chances and plenty of heat. As you begin to plan for the week ahead we are going to need to find ways to stay cool as high pressure builds overhead and keeps rain chances on the lower side with plenty of hot afternoons. Thankfully the tropics are behaving as Saharan dust keeps things quiet across the Atlantic.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re taking a closer look at what many call a dangerous intersection south of Lake Charles. Nearby resident Scot Galt calls it a weekly occurrence – vehicle accidents near the intersection of Gauthier and Big Lake roads. “We have documented crashes over the...
PROVENCAL, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office for 61-year-old David Ledoux. The Provencal man stands about 5′9″ tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be traveling in a 2006 Dodge Ram bearing Louisiana license plate X918312.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Second Harvest food bank has been feeding families in Southwest Louisiana for almost 40 years. “Well each time we are in a community there are obviously different reasons for us to be here. The main thing is we’re having access to fresh produce and opportunities for people to load up their pantry at an economical price in areas where grocery stores usually aren’t close by,” regional director of Second Harvest Paul Scelfo said.
UPDATE: As of 11:20 a.m., deputies say the road is now open. A large diesel spill had closed Oberlin Road west of Mamou. Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies report that the large spill has closed the road. The Oberlin Highway, also known as La. 104, was to be closed indefinitely while the spill is cleaned up. The closure was from Bergeron Road to George Soileau Road, also known as La. 3277.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 17, 2022. Kenneth Wayne Burnworth, 65, Sulphur: Instate detainer; burglary. Heather Annette Rogers, 33, Sulphur: Burglary. Ricky Anthony Fontenot, 60, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse. Luis Enrique Hernandez, 27, Baytown, TX: Aggravated assault. Leonard...
SHREVEPORT, La. – The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights announced Friday it has added Ruston and Logansport as the two newest destinations along the trail. Christmas vacationers can now find information about the holiday happenings in these two towns at the Holiday Trail of Lights website and on social media. The other current cities on the trail are Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Natchitoches, Alexandria-Pineville and Monroe-West Monroe.
Opening statements began over the weekend in the penalty phase of Kevin Daigle’s first-degree murder conviction. Daigle was convicted in 2019 of fatally shooting Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent in the face when the officer tried to help him on the side of the road on Aug. 23, 2015.
The Lake Charles and Westlake police departments are urging motorists to avoid the Interstate 10-Calcasieu River Bridge headed eastbound this morning. A driver lost a trailer full of iron and eastbound lanes have been blocked for more than an hour. Traffic is backed up several miles.
After hearing concerns from residents, the Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury failed Wednesday to rezone a former church north of Jennings to to allow for a funeral home. Police jurors did approve a separate request to rezone property on Hines Road to relocate a gun repair and refinishing shop. Police...
Three Oakdale residents have been arrested following the investigation into the theft of several all-terrain vehicles from a residence on La 1153 in Oakdale last month. Jarred Webster, 24, was arrested for theft over $35,000, theft of a firearm, obstruction of justice, entry on or remaining after being forbidden, terrorizing and communicating of false information of planned arson. He remains in the Allen Parish Jail on a $160,000 bond.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been a full day of testimony in the penalty phase of Kevin Daigle’s trial. In 2019, Daigle was convicted of first degree murder of state trooper Steven Vincent in 2015. Jurors heard graphic testimony and saw graphic videos, even the actual moment...
Have you ever dreamed of winning the lottery or a big jackpot? Well, that dream came true for one lucky person a couple of days ago at a local casino. If you are from the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area, then you know our area is like a mini Las Vegas.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Bryce Devon Jones, 19, 301 E. Elizabeth St. Apt. 4, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery. Bond: $10,000. Dustin Brian Mays, 37, 3596 Pete Seay Road, Sulphur — illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; five counts drug possession. Bond: $20,000.
Most Alexandria residents are continuing to wait for utility bills that have not come from the city. Glenmora family finds Pennsylvania soldier’s WWII-era dog tag in front yard. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A Glenmora family unearthed a piece of history last week in their front yard. And the...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On July 11th, 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) K-9 Units along with RPSO Crime Suppression Units were patrolling the Lee Street area when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver, later identified as Andre D’Juan Bayonne, 33 of Alexandria, refused to stop and led deputies on a high speed pursuit throughout the south Alexandria area. The suspect finally decided to pull over in the Timothy Street area and was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies discovered that there were also two other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit, an adult and young child.
