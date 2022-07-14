July 14: What you need to know

Salad Franchise Opens First Location in Jonesboro Arkansas. July 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // HAMMOND, LA. - Salad Station - The fully customizable salad restaurant concept famous for serving farm-fresh, gourmet ingredients - will soon be serving its unique pay for what you create concept salads in Jonesboro with the announcement of the brand’s newest location to open in the area. Slated to open in late-July, the new Salad Station will be located in the Metro Centre at 1319 Red Wolf Blvd. The first Arkansas location will be owned and operated by Travis & Twana Budnik.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO