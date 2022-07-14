ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

July 14: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Kait 8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. No big changes for the rest of the week. Humidity stays on the lower side and we’ll get a degree or two hotter each afternoon. No rain chances pop up in the...

www.kait8.com

Kait 8

Genealogy lock-in brings in many people

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Public Library hosted its 15th annual Genealogy lock-in Saturday. The event takes place every July and brings in families from all over northeast Arkansas. The Arkansas Genealogy Society helps anyone that wants to learn the ropes of tracking down their ancestors. The library hosts...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro Jets sweep Jammin’ Luau Meet

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Jets were back in town Saturday morning. The swim club hosted the third annual Jammin’ Luau Meet. The Jets hosted five other teams from around the state in the meet, winning both the men’s and women’s sides and scoring a combined 1,254 points over the 90-plus events held.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro officer dies during training

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Patrolman Vincent Parks died Sunday according to a post made by the Jonesboro Police Department. The department stated that Parks died “during training exercises.” He and other officers were training at the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Popular Northeast Arkansas bar reopens after two years

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A bar that has grown with generations of people in Northeast Arkansas is back open, with the same memories and food Arkansans remember. As soon as the door opens, the jukebox is playing and grease is sizzling in the kitchen. Those are the sounds many have heard at Roy’s for over 80 years. The bar shut its doors about two years ago.
PARAGOULD, AR
City
Jonesboro, AR
City
Greenwood, AR
State
Arkansas State
Kait 8

A Greene County church distributed over 2500 pounds of food

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Paragould church gave out 51 boxes of food. Inflation is taking a severe toll on many Americans across the country, causing a lot of food insecurity. On July 16, Brown’s Chapel Baptist Church in Paragould stepped in to help those in their community faced with food insecurity.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Blackman, Bennett to represent Arkansas State at Sun Belt Media Days

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re just a couple of weeks away from Sun Belt Media Days in New Orleans. The Red Wolves revealed their speaking lineup Sunday morning. Linebacker Kivon Bennett and quarterback James Blackman will head to the Big Easy, they’ll represent the Red Wolves along with head coach Butch Jones.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Kait 8

Local Festival helps downtown business

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Local Festival brought in people from across northeast Arkansas causing businesses in downtown Jonesboro to see a boom in business. Many local businesses saw record numbers this weekend while Local Fest was taking place. Restaurants hosted live music and comedy shows bringing in people from off...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Local educators fight for raises

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas teachers are fighting for better pay and benefits. According to House Bill 1145, the minimum salary for a teacher in Arkansas is $36,000. Chelsea Young a 7th-grade teacher from Nettleton said, “Teachers are really struggling to make ends meet on the salary we are...
ARKANSAS STATE
#Trumann Bbq
Kait 8

Missing Hoxie couple found safe in Iowa

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - An elderly Hoxie couple reported missing Thursday has been safe more than 500 miles away in Iowa. Sgt. Eric Cheatham with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the Harold and Bonnie Hayes “had just been found” Friday afternoon. He said he was completing...
HOXIE, AR
Kait 8

Power outage planned for Mississippi County town

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents of Wilson might want to find someplace cool to spend the evening. The town leaders announced Thursday afternoon they had received word of a planned power outage for a large portion of town. “We do not know exactly what part of town this will affect,”...
WILSON, AR
Kait 8

Local Fest to bring fun and people to downtown Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A festival in Craighead County is looking to attract people from all over to spend time, all while supporting local musicians and businesses. Local Fest will include food and art vendors, as well as 12 different stages with musical performers, all in downtown Jonesboro. Director Lucas Clonts...
JONESBORO, AR
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
franchising.com

Salad Stations Opens First Arkansas Location

Salad Franchise Opens First Location in Jonesboro Arkansas. July 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // HAMMOND, LA. - Salad Station - The fully customizable salad restaurant concept famous for serving farm-fresh, gourmet ingredients - will soon be serving its unique pay for what you create concept salads in Jonesboro with the announcement of the brand’s newest location to open in the area. Slated to open in late-July, the new Salad Station will be located in the Metro Centre at 1319 Red Wolf Blvd. The first Arkansas location will be owned and operated by Travis & Twana Budnik.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Body of teen who drowned found, family says

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The family of a teen who drowned Thursday said his body has been found. The Craighead County Sheriff’s Dive Team and the Arkansas Game and Fish have been searching for 16-year-old Riley Sawyer throughout the afternoon. Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd confirmed they are searching...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Brookland head football coach Mark Hindsley adjusting to new team

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Brookland football attended their first team camp of the summer at Westside earlier this week. New Head Coach Mark Hindsley says it’s a great opportunity to learn his new squad. “The team camp is important because we’re really trying to find that identity that we’re...
BROOKLAND, AR
Kait 8

Community mourns death of police officer

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The community mourns the passing of Officer Cody Carter. According to Clay County Sherriff, Terry Miller, Carter died in a tragic incident Friday night. Carter served at the Clay County Sheriff’s Department and was recently serving as an officer at the Piggott Police Department.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

The HUB to provide medical care to homeless population

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro resource center is making sure those who are less fortunate are healthy. ARcare announced it has partnered with the HUB to provide medical care for the city’s homeless population. According to a news release, ARcare will be onsite at the HUB on...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas Revolution FC hosts first college ID camp for high schoolers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local soccer club hosted its first college ID camp for several high schoolers in Region 8 Saturday. Arkansas Revolution FC hosted the camp at Joe Mack Campbell park for 65 students who signed up. Eight colleges, ranging from NCAA Division I to NAIA all had coaches represented at the event.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Couple accused of threatening to bomb Walmart

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A couple is behind bars after police said they threatened to “blow up” a Walmart store. A judge found probable cause to charge Jonathan Conway and Stephanie Carroll with making a terroristic threat. According to court documents, an anonymous caller phoned the Batesville Walmart...
BATESVILLE, AR

