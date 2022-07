The active number of Covid 19 cases is on the rise in southwest Arkansas. According to the latest numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health, Howard County is reporting 123 active cases at the present time. The case count has nearly doubled in the last 10 days. From the time Covid 19 first appeared during the spring of 2020, Howard County has reported a total of 3,990 cases, according to the health department.

HOWARD COUNTY, AR ・ 5 HOURS AGO