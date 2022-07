Erik ten Hag is three weeks into his first pre-season as Manchester United manager and has led the team to wins over Liverpool and Melbourne Victory on the summer tour of Thailand and Australia. Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with Crystal Palace at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Dutchman sat down to discuss Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, why Harry Maguire must prove himself, his occasional tea-cup throwing, and other issues.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO