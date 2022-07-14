ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

07/14/2022: A couple of nice days….

By Tim Drawbridge, Steve Caporizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0in3N8_0gfGQJcP00

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge and Steve Caporizzo:

It’ll be partly sunny & pleasant for Friday….

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47pJZF_0gfGQJcP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCtMj_0gfGQJcP00
Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Friday at 9am (left) and at 3pm (right)

forecast high temperatures range from the low & mid 70s into the low & mid 80s….

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3oTO_0gfGQJcP00
Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Friday – Capital Region (left) and the Adirondacks into the Mohawk Valley (right)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJeZr_0gfGQJcP00
Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Friday – Catskills to the I-88 Corridor back into the mid-Hudson Valley (left) and Washington, Columbia, and Dutchess Counties into Western New England (right)

Another partly sunny day for Saturday…. it’ll be a few degrees warmer…. but the humidity holds off until Saturday night – Sunday…. forecast high temperatures region-wide will be in the 80s….

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wcnvV_0gfGQJcP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KTKLX_0gfGQJcP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zsrgu_0gfGQJcP00
Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Saturday at 10am (left), at 4pm (center), and Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Saturday (right)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

7/16/22: Much Needed Rain is on the Way

Aside from a stray shower this afternoon and this evening, it certainly was not a bad start to the weekend with warm temperatures, in the low to mid-80s and low levels of humidity. We will see another warm day for Sunday with slightly more humidity and again the chance at an isolated shower or two.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

7/16/2022: Heating up, with stray showers

Highs will peak in the mid 80's today under a mix of sun and clouds. A few stray showers are possible, especially in the hills, but don't worry - and showers will be light and passing through rather quickly. Don't cancel your outdoor plans on account of the rain.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

07/15/2022: Heat & humidity gradually will increase….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge. The Futurecast shows partly sunny skies for Saturday…. comfortable to slightly humid…. there is the slightest risk of a pop-up shower…. forecast high temperatures will be mainly in the 80s region-wide…. Here’s a look at the Futurecast Forecast...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Tracker Forecast#Adirondacks#Dutchess Counties#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Comedian and actor Jak Knight dies at 28

(WGHP) — Comedian, actor and writer Jak Knight died at the age 28 on Thursday night in Los Angeles, his family announced. Knight co-created and starred in the Peacock original series “Bust Down,” which debuted in March. He had also written for the ABC sitcom “Black-ish” and the Netflix animated comedy series “Big Mouth,” voicing the character of DeVon in the latter. More recently, Knight appeared on, and wrote for, the HBO Max series “Pause With Sam Jay,” starring his fellow “Bust Down” creator.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NEWS10 ABC

2 teens, 3 minors accused of stealing car in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Albany teens are behind bars after police say they stole a car with their three underage friends on Monday. When Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies first tried to pull them over, the crew of five allegedly took off, sparking a search that pulled in officers from the Troy Police Department, the Green Island Police Department, and the Albany Police Department.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police: 3-year-old brutally assaulted in Ellenville

ELLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Ellenville Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old man from Middletown, who they say brutally assaulted a three-year-old child. At 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, Ellenville Police responded to assist on a medical call at 6 David Street in Ellenville. Upon arrival, officers found a three-year-old boy with numerous abrasions on his face and head and bleeding from the inside of his ear.
ELLENVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Woman killed in Central Ave crash in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A serious crash took place on Central Avenue near Robin Street on Thursday night. The Albany Police department said a Kathleen McBride, 52, of Albany, was struck by a van and has been pronounced dead. Police said the van was traveling on Central Avenue when...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Colonie police searching for missing woman

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Brittany Harrison, 25, was last seen on July 11 around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Swatling Road in Latham. Harrison is 5’11”, 160 pounds, has brown hair, and was last seen wearing navy blue...
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

South Glens Falls woman allegedly cuts man with knife

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A South Glens Falls woman has been arrested after police said she cut a man with a knife. Jennifer Estevez, 35, was involved in a physical domestic incident with the man at her house on July 1. She is accused of intentionally cutting his forearm with a kitchen knife, according to Chief David Gifford of the South Glens Falls Police Department.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Dog found tied to tree in the woods

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Animal Shelter is asking for information about a dog found tied to a tree. The animal shelter posted pictures to Facebook. The dog was found in the woods off Route 9 in Corinth. The shelter said the dog had been there for multiple days. Anyone with information is asked to call the shelter.
CORINTH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Watervliet PD recover handgun after shots fired call

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Watervliet Police Department was called to the 1900 block of Sixth Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate a complaint of shots fired. Through investigation, it was discovered that Keiji N. Mason Flowers, 26, of Watervliet, had fired several rounds from a handgun while in her backyard, police said.
WATERVLIET, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany woman charged with aiming gun at ex, telling son to stab him

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Karissa Watkins, 31, of Albany was arrested and accused of pointing a loaded handgun at her ex-boyfriend. Police said that, after he disarmed Watkins, she got her child to stab him. Just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a reported domestic situation on North Manning Boulevard where a man […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy