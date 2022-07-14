07/14/2022: A couple of nice days….
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge and Steve Caporizzo:
It’ll be partly sunny & pleasant for Friday….
forecast high temperatures range from the low & mid 70s into the low & mid 80s….Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
Another partly sunny day for Saturday…. it’ll be a few degrees warmer…. but the humidity holds off until Saturday night – Sunday…. forecast high temperatures region-wide will be in the 80s….Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0