Stolen Car Set on Fire in Rochester

Police have released the name of the man killed in Rochester's latest homicide. 47-year-old Marcus Bennett was shot Saturday night in a backyard on Sixth Street, north of Bay Street. He died at the scene. The shooting remains under investigation. There have been 39 homicides in the city this year.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Friday night in Chili. Forty-nine-year-old James Lee III, of Leicester, collided with a car at the intersection of Union Street and Morgan Road. The crash remains under investigation.
The Rochester Fire Department is investigating an allegation of employee misconduct brought by a firefighter. Officials have not given any details of the allegation. Fire Chief Felipe Hernandez says in a statement the allegations are serious and he notified Human Resources. And he says it is a personnel matter, so he can't comment further during the investigation. Sources say an African American firefighter complained that his white captain allegedly took his on-duty truck crew July 8th to a Conservative Party gathering -- which included mocking Juneteenth with buckets of fried chicken and bottles of cognac.
The EMT who was handcuffed by a Rochester police investigator during an encounter at Strong Hospital is suing the city. Attorney Elliot Shields tells 13WHAM he plans to file a notice of claim. The activist group Save Rochester identified the EMT as Lekia Smith. In a statement, Smith says she...
