Stolen Car Set on Fire in Rochester

The Rochester Fire Department is investigating an allegation of employee misconduct brought by a firefighter. Officials have not given any details of the allegation. Fire Chief Felipe Hernandez says in a statement the allegations are serious and he notified Human Resources. And he says it is a personnel matter, so he can't comment further during the investigation. Sources say an African American firefighter complained that his white captain allegedly took his on-duty truck crew July 8th to a Conservative Party gathering -- which included mocking Juneteenth with buckets of fried chicken and bottles of cognac.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO