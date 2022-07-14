Suspects in Separate City Stabbings Last Evening in Custody

Police need your help in identifying the suspect involved in an assault that happened Monday afternoon at the Lakefront Playground in Geneva. A man was attempting to break up a fight at the playground between two adult women when he was attacked by an unknown black man. The attack resulted in the victim being injured. The suspect is described as being 5’10, 190 pounds. A white female, about 5’6 and 220 pounds with tattoos on her neck, got into a gray Ford Taurus with the alleged attacker and was last seen heading east on Routes 5 and 20. A photo of the car can be seen above.

GENEVA, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO