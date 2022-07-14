ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Suspects in Separate City Stabbings Last Evening in Custody

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester police have suspects in custody in separate stabbings about 90 minutes apart last night. The first...

WHEC TV-10

Another house shot up in Rochester, gun found at scene

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A house on the 100 block of Glendale Park was shot up early Tuesday morning. Rochester Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation around 2 a.m. They found evidence of shots fired in the area and that a home had been hit several times. Fortunately no one was hurt and it appears the home had been vacant for some time.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police investigate shooting on Dewey Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Tuesday after shooting at the corner of Dewey Avenue and Electric Avenue. According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot around 3:45 p.m. He was initially hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and was later upgraded to stable condition. Investigators on scene said they believed the victim was […]
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Man Injured Following Attack at Lakefront Playground in Geneva

Police need your help in identifying the suspect involved in an assault that happened Monday afternoon at the Lakefront Playground in Geneva. A man was attempting to break up a fight at the playground between two adult women when he was attacked by an unknown black man. The attack resulted in the victim being injured. The suspect is described as being 5’10, 190 pounds. A white female, about 5’6 and 220 pounds with tattoos on her neck, got into a gray Ford Taurus with the alleged attacker and was last seen heading east on Routes 5 and 20. A photo of the car can be seen above.
GENEVA, NY
iheart.com

6th St. Homicide Victim Identified

Police have released the name of the man killed in Rochester's latest homicide. 47-year-old Marcus Bennett was shot Saturday night in a backyard on Sixth Street, north of Bay Street. He died at the scene. The shooting remains under investigation. There have been 39 homicides in the city this year.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three injured in Lake Avenue triple shooting overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - News10NBC is following a triple shooting in Rochester. RPD tells us this happened early Monday morning around 3:40 at Lake Avenue and Clay Avenue. Three men were shot there. All of them are at the hospital and at this point are expected to survive. Police say...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Teen apologizes for role in fatal attempted carjacking in Gates

Rochester, N.Y. — One of the teens accused of gunning down an Irondequoit man while trying to steal his car last year apologized to the victim's family Monday. Edgar Tolentino Jr. said he took full responsibility for his actions in April 2021. He and Anthony Jacobs pleaded guilty in June to killing Richard Sciascia on Buell Road in Gates when they tried stealing his car at gunpoint.
GATES, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD investigating 39th homicide of the year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester police are investigating yet another homicide. It is the city's 39th this year. The calls started coming in just after 9:30 Saturday night for shots fired in the area of Sixth Street, then for a man who'd been shot. When officers got there they found...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Fatal Chili Crash Victim Identified

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Friday night in Chili. Forty-nine-year-old James Lee III, of Leicester, collided with a car at the intersection of Union Street and Morgan Road. The crash remains under investigation.
CHILI, NY
iheart.com

Report: EMT in Strong Hospital Encounter Suing City

The EMT who was handcuffed by a Rochester police investigator during an encounter at Strong Hospital is suing the city. Attorney Elliot Shields tells 13WHAM he plans to file a notice of claim. The activist group Save Rochester identified the EMT as Lekia Smith. In a statement, Smith says she...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gates police investigating after reports of shots fired on Lyell Avenue

GATES, N.Y. (WHEC) -- Gates police are investigating after reports of shots fired on Lyell Avenue Sunday morning. Gates Police Chief Rob Long said shortly after 10:00 a.m. officers responded to the area of 1956 Lyell Avenue for the report of a male that had been shot. When officers arrived,...
GATES, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Fire Department Investigating Allegation of Employee Misconduct

The Rochester Fire Department is investigating an allegation of employee misconduct brought by a firefighter. Officials have not given any details of the allegation. Fire Chief Felipe Hernandez says in a statement the allegations are serious and he notified Human Resources. And he says it is a personnel matter, so he can't comment further during the investigation. Sources say an African American firefighter complained that his white captain allegedly took his on-duty truck crew July 8th to a Conservative Party gathering -- which included mocking Juneteenth with buckets of fried chicken and bottles of cognac.
ROCHESTER, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Vehicle Complaint Leads to Drug and Weapon Arrest in Town of Dunkirk

A Rochester man is facing several charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle complaint Saturday night in the Town of Dunkirk. Deputies located the vehicle parked on Route 5 shortly after 10:00 PM and found that 28-year-old Preston Lawrence, Jr. was allegedly driving while impaired by drugs. A search of the vehicle further discovered that he was allegedly in possession of different types of drugs and a loaded pistol. Lawrence was taken into custody and eventually transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as one count each of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, DWI, DWAI-drugs, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and stopping/standing on a highway. He is being held on $30,000 bail. Sheriff's deputies were assisted by State Police in the investigation.
DUNKIRK, NY
nyspnews.com

woman from Cheektowaga arrested on felony drug charges

On July 9, 2022, Troopers out of SP Alden arrested Chavonne M. ST Louis, 43 of Cheektowaga, NY for criminal possession of a Narco drug with intent to sell and introducing dangerous contraband into a prison and two counts of introducing contraband into a prison. On July 9,2022 Troopers had...
ALDEN, NY
13 WHAM

Apartment fire on East Main Street deemed suspicious

Rochester, N.Y. — A three-alarm fire on the city's east side Monday morning is being investigated as suspicious. Calls came in shortly after 7 a.m. for a fire at a home with multiple apartments on East Main Street at Alexander Street. Firefighters said they had just responded to a fire at the same address Friday.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Monroe Ambulance employee gets lawyer, intends to sue RPD

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester police officer is on paid suspension following an incident Monday involving an employee of Monroe Ambulance at Strong Memorial Hospital. On July 11, it’s alleged a paramedic bumped their door against the officer’s patrol car. The officer then detained the paramedic while she was tending to a patient.
ROCHESTER, NY

