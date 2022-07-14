ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dian Sastrowardoyo, Putri Marino To Star In Netflix Indonesian Original Series ‘Gadis Kretek’

By Liz Shackleton
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Netflix has revealed cast for upcoming Indonesian original series Gadis Kretek, including award-winning actresses Dian Sastrowardoyo and Putri Marino.

The historical drama, produced by Indonesia’s Base Entertainment, will also star popular actors Ario Bayu and Arya Saloka.

It will be directed by Kamila Andini, whose Before, Now & Then won best supporting performance at this year’s Berlin film festival, and producer-director Ifa Isfansyah.

Based on a novel of the same name by Ratih Kumala, the series is set against the backdrop of Indonesia’s tobacco industry, and delves into the country’s rich history through the story of an estranged son searching for a girl from his father’s past who can fulfill the cigarette mogul’s dying wish.

Base Entertainment’s Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson will serve as showrunners on the series, with writers including Yuson, Kumala, Kanya K. Priyanti and Ambaridzki Ramadhantyo.

Indonesia is becoming a key territory for the streamers as they ramp up original production, due to its large population, high mobile penetration and growing ranks of creative talent. Base Entertainment also produced Filipino animated series Trese and omnibus Quarantine Tales for Netflix.

Sastrowardoyo recently starred in foodie drama Aruna & Her Palate, which played several film festivals, and won best actress at Deauville Asia Film Festival for 2001 drama Pasir Berbisik. She will play a woman known for concocting the perfect formulas for clove cigarettes.

Putri Marino starred in Edwin’s 2017 Posesif, for which she won best actress at the Indonesia Film Festival, while Ario Bayu has credits including Joko Anwar’s superhero movie Gundala and Arya Saloka is known for romantic comedy Wedding Proposal.

Tissa Biani, Ine Febriyanti, Winky Wiryawan, Sheila Dara, Ibnu Jamil, Rukman Rosadi, Nungki Kusumastuti, Dimas Aditya, Pritt Timothy and Tutie Kirana round out the cast.

“We are honored to bring this beautiful story to life, especially as it’s rooted in Indonesia and tells a part of history that I believe will resonate with audiences everywhere,” said Harmayn.

Andini and Isfansyah added: “Gadis Kretek frames a significant turn in history about the industry of clove cigarettes and how it changed the course of people’s lives, including a love story that will leave a lasting impression.”

Gadis Kretek is being lined up to stream on Netflix in 2023.

