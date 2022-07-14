ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Police: Two correctional officers assaulted at Sing Sing Correctional Facility

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C8lRB_0gfGPLQ400

There are new reports of violence among corrections officers and inmates at Sing Sing Correctional Facility.

News 12 has learned that a female officer was spit on by an inmate when ordering him to take down a blanket blocking his cell bars. An unknown liquid was then thrown in her face.

In a separate incident, a second officer was punched in the back of the head while supervising the recreation yard.

Both officers were treated at the facility and remained on duty.

Comments / 0

Related
ocscanner.news

UNION BEACH: TRAGIC LOSS OF POLICE OFFICER

It is with the heaviest of heart to announce the untimely passing of Detective Corporal Timothy Kelly, Jr. who was tragically killed in an off-duty motor vehicle crash. Det. Cpl. Kelly was a rising star in the Union Beach Police Department, having been involved in many high profile and sensitive special operations with the FBI, DEA, MCPO, and BTF. He received a Bachelors of Science Degree from the University of Alabama with a double major in History and Criminal Justice. He answered the vocation of law enforcement following in his father Union Beach Police Department Sgt. Timothy Kelly’s path. Det. Cpl. Kelly was a 5-year veteran of the force. He was only 29…
UNION BEACH, NJ
Shore News Network

Suffolk County Police Serve Warrant, Sieze Gun and Drugs

WEST BABYLON, NY – The Suffolk County Police Department executed a search warrant in West Babylon, leading to an arrest on gun and drug charges. According to police, patrol officers observed a man holding a pistol while standing in front of a home on East 13th Street on July 5. When the officers approached the man, he fled on foot but was located a short time later. Officers recovered a .40 caliber Glock 27 along with a large-capacity magazine.
WEST BABYLON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Officers#Correctional Officers#Police#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement
nypressnews.com

Woman stabbed to death in Long Beach; suspect arrested

A Long Beach man was arrested Saturday after he fatally stabbed a woman and attempted to flee from the scene. The stabbing occurred just after 6:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of Coolidge Street, according to Long Beach police. The victim, whose name was withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LONG BEACH, CA
PIX11

Bronx shootings: Mom, daughter shot in convenience store; woman walking dog shot nearby

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two women and a teenage girl were shot in separate incidents just minutes apart in the Bronx on Sunday night, police said. All three victims were likely unintended targets, officials said. In the first shooting, a 22-year-old woman was shot in the leg as she walked her dog near Bristow Street and Jennings Street at about 8:45 p.m. She saw a white car going north on Jennings that the shot may have come from. The woman is not likely to die.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

4 shot in Brooklyn, suspect fled scene: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy shot in the head was among four people wounded in a Brooklyn shooting on Sunday night, police said. The victims were near Livonia and Rockaway avenues when shots rang out, officials said. The oldest victim, 69, was grazed in the leg. A 34-year-old man also suffered a graze wound; his was to the back. A 24-year-old man was shot in the abdomen.
BROOKLYN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Five shot in Yonkers incidents

YONKERS – Yonkers Police are currently investigating two separate, but related, shooting incidents that occurred Saturday evening. Shortly after 9 p.m., police responded to the area of 139 Locust Hill Avenue on a report of shots fired. Units located two shooting victims at that location and quickly arranged for them both to be transported to an area hospital. Both victims are listed as being in stable condition at this time.
YONKERS, NY
News 12

News 12

92K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy