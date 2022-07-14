Police: Two correctional officers assaulted at Sing Sing Correctional Facility

There are new reports of violence among corrections officers and inmates at Sing Sing Correctional Facility.

News 12 has learned that a female officer was spit on by an inmate when ordering him to take down a blanket blocking his cell bars. An unknown liquid was then thrown in her face.

In a separate incident, a second officer was punched in the back of the head while supervising the recreation yard.

Both officers were treated at the facility and remained on duty.