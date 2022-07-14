ALERT CENTER: Long Beach woman reported missing

Police are searching for a missing Long Beach woman who was last seen early this morning.

According to detectives, Jazmine Heart, 30, was last seen in Long Beach around 12 a.m.

Heart is described as a Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 175 pounds, brown eyes with black braided hair.

Jazmine was last seen wearing a black sweater and sweatpants. Her destination is unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.