Long Beach, NY

ALERT CENTER: Long Beach woman reported missing

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fg1ut_0gfGPJec00

Police are searching for a missing Long Beach woman who was last seen early this morning.

According to detectives, Jazmine Heart, 30, was last seen in Long Beach around 12 a.m.

Heart is described as a Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 175 pounds, brown eyes with black braided hair.

Jazmine was last seen wearing a black sweater and sweatpants.  Her destination is unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.

Long Beach, NY
Long Beach, NY
Crime & Safety
