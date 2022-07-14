Possible afternoon showers for NYC Thursday

NEW: Heat and humidity pass tonight as a cold front comes in for Thursday.

NEXT: Chances of isolated showers and storms for Thursday afternoon, with highs in the mid-80s.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Mike Rizzo says to expect possible showers and storms later today.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Afternoon puffy clouds carry the capability to produce a thunderstorm at 2 p.m. and again at 5 p.m. These storms, if they form will likely form east of the city on Long Island or over Queens. They move east anyway, so they will be short-lived and gain their intensity away from our area. Highs near 89. Lows near 70.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Highs near 87. Lows near 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. highs near 85. Lows near 71.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 88. Lows near 73.

MONDAY: Sun then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms. Highs near 90. Lows near 73.