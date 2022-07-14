ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Possible afternoon showers for NYC Thursday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

NEW: Heat and humidity pass tonight as a cold front comes in for Thursday.

NEXT: Chances of isolated showers and storms for Thursday afternoon, with highs in the mid-80s.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Mike Rizzo says to expect possible showers and storms later today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nv2yl_0gfGPHtA00

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Afternoon puffy clouds carry the capability to produce a thunderstorm at 2 p.m. and again at 5 p.m. These storms, if they form will likely form east of the city on Long Island or over Queens. They move east anyway, so they will be short-lived and gain their intensity away from our area. Highs near 89. Lows near 70.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PfbW0_0gfGPHtA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38KVzL_0gfGPHtA00

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Highs near 87. Lows near 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. highs near 85. Lows near 71.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 88. Lows near 73.

MONDAY: Sun then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms. Highs near 90. Lows near 73.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gIn15_0gfGPHtA00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

Severe storm, then heat wave possible in NY, NJ

After a seasonable Sunday, expect a stormy start to the work week followed by a heat wave. Monday could see heavy rain, damaging winds, thunder, lightning and localized flooding. There’s also a small chance of hail. The threat for any severe thunderstorms will be mainly north and west of New York City, forecasts show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island
101.5 WPDH

‘Severe Weather, Tornado Threat’ For Hudson Valley, New York

Just a few days after a tornado affected parts of the Hudson Valley, weather experts say there's a "high" chance of another tornado touching down in the region. On Monday around 7:30 a.m., Hudson Valley Weather warned of the chance of bad weather and a tornado threat remains for parts of the Hudson Valley this afternoon.
KINGSTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
PIX11

Heavy rainfall causes street flooding in parts of NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Street flooding was reported in areas of New York City after heavy rain fell Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for much of the New York City as strong showers and thunderstorms made their way across the city. The flood advisory was in effect for Manhattan, Queens […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Home struck by lightning in Bergen County

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. -- A home was struck by lightning Monday morning in Bergen County, New Jersey.A stormy start to the workweek brought torrential rain and lightning strikes across the region, CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reported. Homeowners Brian and Melanie Sumper seemed to have the worst of it so far. Their home in Woodcliff Lake took a direct hit from a bolt of lightning carrying 300 million volts of electricity. Live Updates: Red Alert Day as thunderstorms threaten flash flooding and damaging windsThe Sumpers said lighting flashed and thunder roared starting at around 8:30 a.m. The couple consoled their toddler during the storm. "Telling...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bronx; Dutchess; Kings; Nassau; New York; Orange; Putnam; Queens; Richmond; Rockland; Sullivan; Ulster; Westchester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BRONX DUTCHESS KINGS NASSAU NEW YORK ORANGE PUTNAM QUEENS RICHMOND ROCKLAND SULLIVAN ULSTER WESTCHESTER
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

92K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy