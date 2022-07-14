Port Jervis police searching for missing woman
A Port Jervis woman has been missing for nearly a month.
The Port Jervis City Police Department says it is attempting to locate 21-year-old Brittany Hendershot.
Hendershot was last seen by her mother in Middletown on June 23.
She was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve shirt, black yoga pants, and tan sneakers with pink lines on the side.
She is described as being 5’4” and 125 pounds. She has tattoos of a heart on her left wrist and a butterfly on her right ankle.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 845-856-5101.
