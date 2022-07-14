ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Rock the Coast returns to Grand Haven

By foxnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEFT: Grand Haven’s Municipal Marina will play host to dozens of powerboats for...

UpNorthLive.com

Lost shipwreck resurfaces in Lake Michigan nearly 200 years after sinking

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A West Michigan couple believes they've located a once lost shipwreck in the shallow waters of Lake Michigan. Kevin Ailes and his wife, Amy, share a passion for preserving shipwrecks. "My main focus is preservation," Ailes said. "But in the process of preservation we come across a lot of information which is quite intriguing to go find something.”
SAUGATUCK, MI
WOOD TV8

Events venue on Grand Rapids’ West Side gets OK

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman-owned private events company is expanding on Grand Rapids’ West Side. Thursday, the Grand Rapids Planning Commission approved a special land use permit for Special Occasions, which plans to renovate a mostly vacant building next to its current business into a new banquet hall and events center.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

5 West Michigan Ice Cream Shops Worth Celebrating on National Ice Cream Day

While every day should be considered National Ice Cream Day in my book, Today (Sunday, July 17th) is considered national Ice Cream Day. The holiday was originally created not only to celebrate one of America's favorite desserts, but also as a symbolic reminder that it's important to treat yourself when you can. So, in honor of this extra sweet holiday, here are 5 of my favorite places to visit for a sweet treat in honor of today's holiday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Detroit

Body Of 33-Year-Old Recovered In Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities said Anthony Diehl, 33, may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. He also drowned. The search for Diehl, who was from Beaver Creek, Ohio, was suspended Wednesday night before resuming Thursday. “Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. “You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.” Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
MLive

Motorcyclist rear-ended on U.S. 31 while yielding to ambulance

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — A motorcyclist yielding to an ambulance was injured when he was struck from behind by another vehicle, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reports. At 8:17 p.m. Saturday, July 16, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on southbound U.S. 31 at James Street in Holland Township.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Rebel Road and Bike Time rallies welcome bikers to Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MI -- The fifth annual Rebel Road and the 16th annual Bike Time motorcycle rallies will host thousands of bikers in downtown Muskegon this week. The first of the two rallies to open was Rebel Road on Wednesday, July 13, followed by Bike Time on Thursday, July 14, and both run through Sunday, July 17.
MUSKEGON, MI
My Magic GR

Things To Do This Weekend: July 15-17, 2022

We are right in the middle of summer, and there is always so much to do in West Michigan on the weekends. This week is no exception. From baseball to bikes to boats, music and movies, fairs and festivals, and more. Here are a dozen different activities happening this weekend.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

Man, 76, drowns in Grand River near Grand Rapids

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man drowned in the Grand River north of Grand Rapids Tuesday. It happened off Konkle Drive NE near Jupiter Avenue in Plainfield Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says emergency responders were called there around 11:45 p.m. on a report of an unresponsive...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

‘You could smell the lake.” Muskegon Lake’s incredible transformation from industry to blue economy

MUSKEGON, MI — Muskegon Lake was once crowded with industry, belching black smoke and stink into the air. The lake had been abused for more than a century, starting with the lumber mills that dumped sawdust and lumber debris in the lake, followed by foundries and heavy industry that dumped pollutants and fill as government officials turned their heads.
MUSKEGON, MI
WILX-TV

Safety concerns not keeping people away from Ionia Free Fair

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - While the weather may have kept some people from the Ionia Free Fair, it doesn’t sound like safety concerns did. Organizers said they have plenty of security and law enforcement to keep every one safe. People said they won’t let fear ruin the fair.
IONIA, MI
WOOD

Find tranquility & peace at the Lavender Labyrinth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A West Michigan farm is getting a lot of attention, because it offers a one of kind experience. Cherry Point Farm & Market in Shelby is home to an enormous Lavender Labyrinth that’s been attracting attention from all over the world. During the months of July and August, the lavender is at its peak and in full bloom. It’s a mix of flowers and herbs, making up an over 2-mile labyrinth.
SHELBY, MI
WOOD TV8

Four dead in separate drownings in West MI

FERRYSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency crews responded to a number of drownings in Lake Michigan and nearby channels on Wednesday, with four bodies recovered. The first drowning happened around 7:30 p.m. at North Beach in South Haven. Five people, two adults and three kids, were struggling in the water, the Van Buren County sheriff told News 8. They were able to get two adults and one kid out of the water.
FERRYSBURG, MI

