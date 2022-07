LOVEJOY, Ga. — An 18-year-old girl was allegedly forced into her ex-boyfriend's car at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Walmart, according to the Lovejoy Police Department. Officers responded to the incident Saturday around 6:15 p.m. at the Lovejoy Walmart's parking lot. When they arrived, witnesses told officers a man walked up to a car with a handgun, broke the car's window and dragged a woman out of the car at gunpoint. The police department said the woman was then forced inside of her 19-year-old ex-boyfriend's car before driving away.

