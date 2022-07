Following the reveal of Delivery One of its Q2 2022 collection, Australian brand Butter Goods has just released select staples from the season’s Delivery Two on HBX. Leading the HBX lineup are a multi-color stripe sweatshirt and a graphic sweatshirt with a whimsical illustration of an apple with a worm. Two vests with a warped checker pattern continue the Australian brand’s affinity for knitwear. Meanwhile, other standouts are the heather gray Shrooms Logo Hoodie, the rust lake blue Lodge Cord Reversible Jacket, and the navy Summit Cargo Pants. Three graphic T-shirts in black and ash gray colorways round out the colorful apparel range. In addition, a blue checkered beanie and two graphic caps are offered to top off a complete outfit.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO