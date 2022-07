Click here to read the full article. Halsey is continuing their ventures in the beauty industry with a new makeup line. The award-winning musician revealed on Monday their new color cosmetics brand, called AF94. The brand is offering a full makeup collection with products in the eye, lip, cheek and body categories available exclusively at Walmart. AF94 is Halsey’s second beauty brand, coming just a year and a half after the singer introduced their About-Face makeup line.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. ConcertCelebrities...

MAKEUP ・ 9 MINUTES AGO