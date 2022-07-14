ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Second unexploded device found at Shrewsbury building site

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second explosive device has been found at a...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

BBC

Rotherham: Woman, 43, dies after West Melton dog attack

A 43-year-old woman has died after she was bitten by a dog in South Yorkshire. The woman was injured by the animal at a property on Masefield Road in West Melton, Rotherham, on Friday night and was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by paramedics, police said. South Yorkshire...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Boy, three, dies after farm tractor crash in Bury

A three-year-old boy has died after a tractor crash on a farm. Greater Manchester Police said that following the crash in Bury on Saturday afternoon, the child's family flagged down an ambulance while driving him to hospital. However paramedics said he died before he could get there. The force said...
ACCIDENTS
#Shrewsbury#West Mercia Police#Mercia#Shropshire
BBC

Torfaen: Two-year-old on life-support after fountain fall

A two-year-old girl is on a life support system after being submerged in a fountain in a park. Grace's mother Hannah Lear, from Torfaen, said her daughter was in a "stable" condition at a specialist unit in Leicester. "She's a very poorly little girl," she added. "Her doctors have told...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Guisborough mum jailed for life for toddler's murder

A mother who murdered her two-year-old son the day she was due at an access hearing has been jailed for life. Daniel Hodgson Green was found suffocated next to his mother at home in Guisborough, Teesside, in February. Teesside Crown Court heard Carol Hodgson, 40, who admitted murder, tried to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police officer seriously hurt as seven arrested in Glasgow

A police officer has been seriously injured in a incident involving a large group of people in Glasgow. The female officer was taken to hospital after police attended reports of a "disturbance" at Glenkirk Drive, Drumchapel, at 23:30 on Saturday. Police Scotland said the group turned on the attending officers,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Holyhead: Couple thrown from out-of-control speedboat

A couple had to be rescued after being thrown from an out-of-control speedboat off Anglesey. Rescuers pulled the pair from the water out of the way of their 18ft speedboat, which was circling close to them "at speed" past Holyhead Breakwater on Saturday. The man was sent to hospital with...
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Fire crews tackling blaze in Mansfield attacked with golf balls

An appeal has been launched after fire crews were attacked with golf balls while tackling a deliberate fire at a nature reserve. Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Oak Tree Nature Reserve, in Mansfield, on Friday evening. It said crews spent over three hours tackling the large grass...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Gaia Pope death: Teen's mental health a factor, inquest concludes

Teenager Gaia Pope's mental health and a lack of medical after-care probably caused or contributed to her death, an inquest jury has concluded. Miss Pope, 19, was found dead 11 days after going missing in Swanage, Dorset, in 2017. Her body was found in undergrowth near clifftops. A post-mortem examination...
HEALTH
BBC

Saddleworth fire 'started deliberately'

Police believe a large moorland fire at a popular beauty spot was started deliberately. More than 50 firefighters tackled the blaze near Dove Stone Reservoir in Oldham, which burned between Sunday and Tuesday. Greater Manchester Police said the fire sprang from five locations and traces of accelerant were found at...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Margate: Arrests after death of 'stabbed' woman

Two people have been arrested after a woman died following a suspected stabbing at a home. Kent Police was called at about 03:10 BST to reports a woman had been assaulted at a property on Elfrida Close, Margate. A woman in her 30s was found with injuries "consistent with stab...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Salford Quays: Boy dies after swimming with friends

The body of a teenage boy who died after swimming with friends has been recovered from Salford Quays, police have said. Officers said the 16-year-old victim "was seen struggling in the water" at about 18:15 BST on Saturday. Greater Manchester Police said there were "no suspicious circumstances". Det Insp Joanne...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Boy, 5, dies after being hit by Walsall bin lorry

A five-year-old boy has died after being hit by a bin lorry. The collision happened on West Bromwich Road, Walsall, near the junction with The Broadway on Sunday, just before 10:00 BST. A member of the public performed CPR on the boy until ambulance crews arrived, but he later died...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Graeme Perks: Family of surgeon tell court of stabbing at home

A surgeon's wife and son have described finding him injured after a court heard he was stabbed in the family home. A Nottingham Crown Court trial has heard Jonathan Peter Brooks stabbed Graeme Perks after abandoning a bid to set the house on fire. Mr Perks's son Henry said his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

New Tredegar: Woman held on suspicion of murder after man dies

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found unresponsive, police say. Gwent Police were called to Elliots Town in New Tredegar, Caerphilly county, at about 00:30 BST on Sunday. A 57-year-old man who was found unresponsive died at the scene. His family have been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Caroline Henry: Driving ban for police boss caught speeding five times

A police and crime commissioner who had pledged to crack down on speeding has been given a six-month driving ban after being caught breaking the limit five times in 12 weeks. Nottinghamshire's Conservative PCC Caroline Henry broke a 30mph (48km/h) limit in four locations in the county between March and June 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ardsley Reservoir: Body found in search for missing man

A body has been found in a reservoir following a search for a missing man seen entering the water on Saturday. Rescuers were called to Ardsley Reservoir between Wakefield and Leeds at 17:30 BST to reports that a man had got into difficulty in the water. A 50-year-old man from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheerness fire: Blaze engulfs coastal park after fireworks display

A large blaze at a coastal park is believed to have started accidentally following the use of fireworks at an event, Kent Fire and Rescue said. The fire at Barton's Point Coastal Park in Sheerness, Kent, started just before 22:00 BST on Saturday. Footage taken at the event appears to...
ACCIDENTS

