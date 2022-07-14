ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver shot to death crossing Washington Bridge

By Jenna DeAngelis
NEW YORK - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the Washington Bridge, the span over the Harlem River connecting Manhattan and the Bronx.

Police sources tell CBS2 it appears the 41-year-old victim was driving a red pickup truck across the bridge from Manhattan into the Bronx when someone opened fire near the Manhattan ramp.

Around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, ShotSpotter technology alerted police of the shooting in the area of West 181st Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

Four shell casings were found there, and due to their placement, sources say investigators believe the shooter may have fired from the window of an adjacent vehicle.

After being shot, the driver continued across the bridge, until crashing on the Bronx side. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital but did not survive.

The motive is still unclear, but sources say police have not ruled out a possible road rage incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Kazoo
4d ago

That’s what happens when you don’t address the ongoing violence in minority neighborhoods. Criminals with ILLEGAL guns just keep shooting up the place

TruPatriot
3d ago

Gun laws won't fix this folks. Vote out the liberal left democrats that are destroying our state and city by putting forward their nonsense laws and regulations.

Marlene Beltre
4d ago

smh...more senseless crime....may he rest in peace and my condolences to his friends and family

