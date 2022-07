Turtle Rock Studios has teased that Back 4 Blood‘s next expansion will include Act 5, while also revealing a new look. On Twitter yesterday (July 15), the developer shared a new post teasing the release of expansion two while also clearly hinting at the inclusion of Act 5. The post also featured new Back 4 Blood artwork showcasing what players can expect when the update launches, and it looks like the Cleaners will be up against a cult.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO