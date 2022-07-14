ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Extreme heat around the world in videos, photos and graphics

By Maheen Sadiq and Glenn Swann, Matt Fidler
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

From wildfires to glacier collapses, a flurry of extreme heat events has led to deaths and disrupted lives since the start of July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gsh2F_0gfGJzvg00
A rescue helicopter flies over the Punta Rocca glacier.

On 3 July, one day after a record-high temperature of 10C was recorded at the summit of a glacier on the Marmolada mountain in the Dolomites, a section broke loose, sending ice, snow and rocks on to a hiking trial. Eleven people were killed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GM2Ro_0gfGJzvg00
A helicopter pours water on a forest fire that started in Santa Cristina d’Aro in Girona on 1 July.

Between 1 January and 3 July more than 70,300 hectares of forest went up in smoke in Spain – almost double the average of the last 10 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3slHgJ_0gfGJzvg00
Firefighters work to extinguish a forest fire in Monsagro, Salamanca, on 13 July.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbqb8_0gfGJzvg00
A composite of photos showing the Tian Shan avalanche.

Five days after the glacier collapse in Italy, on 8 July a British tourist captured an avalanche caused by another glacier collapse sweeping down a mountain in the Tian Shan range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evVN6_0gfGJzvg00
A man carries a plastic pool to his friend’s apartment in San Antonio, Texas, on 11 July.

More than a dozen daily temperature records were broken over the weekend of 9-10 July in cities in Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Heat warnings are in place for millions of Americans across the south-west and central US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w83WL_0gfGJzvg00
Jon David De Leon from the charity Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach delivers a fan to Juanita Alarcon in an apartment complex in San Antonio.

The most recent data from the United States Drought Monitor shows that most US states are experiencing some form of drought, with the problem most acute in the south and west.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uKLnF_0gfGJzvg00
A man wearing a face mask pulls a cart on a street amid a heatwave warning in Shanghai on 13 July.

Heat alerts have been issued for scores of cities across eastern and southern China. On 11 July, a museum in Chongqing closed for repairs after sections of its tiled roof melted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1386mc_0gfGJzvg00
The roof of a museum cafe in Chongqing was damaged by the heat on 11 July.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2irurp_0gfGJzvg00
State TV shows a heat-damaged section of a road arched up at least 14cm in a town in Jiangxi province.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135Wv2_0gfGJzvg00
Residents in an air-raid shelter amid a heatwave warning in Nanjing on 12 July.

On 12 July authorities opened an air-raid shelter to escape the heat in Nanjing in Jiangsu province.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43V28o_0gfGJzvg00
Forest fires burning near Carrazeda de Ansiães in Portugal on 9 July.

Fires have been raging for more than a week in drought-hit Portugal, where about half of the country remained on red alert for extreme heat conditions on 14 July. On 13 July a temperature a temperature of 46.3C was registered in the central town of Lousa, one degree below a 2003 record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWcMP_0gfGJzvg00
Firefighters in action as a wildfire burns near the village of Barracão, in the municipality of Leiria, Portugal, 13 July 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PAbUm_0gfGJzvg00
The Gironde forest fire seen from Dune du Pilat, the tallest sand dune in Europe , on 12 July.

About 1,000 firefighters, supported by six water-bomber aircraft, have been battling two wildfires in the south-west.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38QmvT_0gfGJzvg00
Tourists look at the plume of dark smoke on the shoreline of Arcachon from the pier in Andernos-les-Bains on 14 July.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

It’s 122 Degrees at the Hottest Place in the World

Despite the fact that some people question the existence of global warming, the world gets hotter almost every year. The year 2020 was one of the three hottest in history. The year 2021 ranked sixth in temperature since data began to be collected. The primary reason for the temperature increase is man made. The NOAA […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
China, TX
City
Snow, OK
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
Forest, TX
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
City
Italy, TX
Daily Beast

European Heat Wave Kills Hundreds, Threatens Tourism Revival

Extreme temperatures and devastating droughts across Europe are quickly turning what was supposed to finally be a return to normalcy for the region’s tourist entities into an inferno. More than 360 people have died in Spain since July 10 in an historic heat wave that has seen temperatures hover...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aro#Forest Fires#British#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
Country
Portugal
Country
China
Country
Spain
natureworldnews.com

Earthquakes and Its Seismic Waves Reveal the Earth's Outer Core Has Started to Change

Earth's outer core has been found to be in a state of change after a new study an anomaly from seismic waves from the two distinct yet related earthquakes in 1998 and 2018, according to a new study. The seismic energy allowed scientists to postulate that there is a gradual change in the magnetic field strength and direction, which likely affected flows in the outer core.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Earthquake with magnitude near 6.0 shakes eastern edge of Taiwan

June 20 (UPI) -- A moderately strong earthquake with a magnitude near 6.0 struck on Monday in the Pacific and could be felt along the eastern coast of Taiwan. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake registered a magnitude of 5.9 and the epicenter was located about 25 miles southwest of Hualien City at a depth of 5 miles.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany

The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

360K+
Followers
86K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy