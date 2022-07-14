ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Petition calls for impeachment of Chatham's Clarence Thomas. Can you impeach a Supreme Court justice?

By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago
An online petition with over a million signatures has called for the impeachment of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas.

Impeaching the Chatham County native would be a "really heavy lift," according to a legal expert.

Donald Trump: impeached by US House on charge of abuse of power

Petition to impeach Clarence Thomas.

The petition from Moveon.org, a left-leaning site dedicated to "Championing progressive values" is closing in on its goal of 1.2 million, according to the site. The call for Thomas' removal comes a few weeks after he joined five other justices in ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, and made known his intent to overturn high court rulings that establish marriage equality and contraception rights.

The petition cites the role Thomas' wife, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, played in encouraging some in the Trump administration to keep challenging results of the 2020 election and Justice Thomas' vote to block the release of documents related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Mark Roark, a Southern Louisiana Law Center endowed professor of law, says the Jan. 6 connection would be the most likely avenue for an impeachment motion, but there would have to be some clear evidence that Thomas used his position and power to shield his wife from repercussions.

"There are some allegations that have surfaced around his wife's involvement with the [Trump] campaign, and really, you would have to show that he abused his office, or gave her some sort of cover, to really raise the issue. What that really means is determining whether he used his power on the court to either deny cert, to influence judicial outcomes using his office, or the power of his office as a tool for him," Roark said.

"I think that's gonna be a really hard case. I'm not saying it's not possible, but it's a really heavy lift."

Could Clarence Thomas be impeached?

There is precedent for impeaching a justice In the history of Supreme Court, but it has only happened once, in 1804, when the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach Associate Justice Samuel Chase. Chase became a target after showing bias toward jurors and witnesses in two politically charged cases.

However, Chase was acquitted by the Senate in 1805 and remained on the bench until his death in 1811.

The process for impeachment of a justice is similar to that of impeaching a sitting president. The House must vote to pass articles of impeachment by a majority vote, and after a trial, the Senate must vote to convict with a two-thirds supermajority.

According to the U.S. Constitution, all civil officers are subject to removal, should they be both impeached and convicted of “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” What constitutes “high crimes and misdemeanors” has been a subject of debate for centuries.

But Article III of the Constitution also adds the stipulation that federal judges "shall hold their Offices during good Behavior."

Do impeachments work anymore?

At this point, impeaching Thomas appears an exercise in futility. Even if House Democrats passed articles of impeachment, a supermajority in the Senate would mean at least 17 Republicans would be voting to give President Joe Biden another Supreme Court pick.

Most recently, the country saw Donald Trump’s impeachment trials fail twice during his presidency for this reason.

"There's zero chance that even if you've got the votes to impeach, that you would get the votes. Candidly, Democrats in the House and the Senate are probably a little tired of impeachments that don't result in convictions," Roark said.

In the hyperpartisan contemporary state of Congress, it's hard to imagine any Republicans joining the impeachment chorus, especially after Thomas helped them secure a 50-year goal of overturning Roe vs. Wade, acknowledged Roark.

But that's what would have to happen in order for a conviction: 17 Republicans essentially voting to give President Joe Biden another Supreme Court pick.

"Our politics, particularly in the last few years, have been so tribal that it's awfully hard to find any positive endgame to impeachment, other than the fact that you may get a few minutes on the Senate floor to express your politics," Roark said.

SCAD Building

It's not the only petition calling for Thomas' removal.

A group of Savannah College of Art and Design students wants his name removed from the SCAD facility named after him. SCAD removed the sign from the East Broad Street building but has not released an official statement describing their reason.

The building was named in dedication to Thomas in 2010. It's part of the former Catholic school, Franciscan Convent, where Thomas spent much of his early life. Thomas' childhood connection to the building was the reason for the naming.

Take a look:Following Dobbs decision, SCAD removes sign in front of building named for Justice Clarence Thomas

Several buildings and public spaces are named for Thomas in Savannah. There is an I-95 interchange dedicated to him, and the local wing of the Carnegie Library is named after him. According to a 2011 article from the New York Times, Thomas also had a hand in creating the Pin Point Museum, a former oyster and crab cannery dedicated to the story of the local Gullah-Geechee community, where Thomas grew up, along Moon River.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

Salon

Ginni Thomas said she “can’t wait” for Jan. 6 interview. Now her lawyer says it’s too “stressful”

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) An attorney for Virginia "Ginni" Thomas argued that she should not have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mic

A right-wing religious activist was caught on hot mic saying she prayed with Supreme Court justices

Here’s a little peek behind the curtain of how my job works: If I’m writing about a specific subject, and I happen to have a connection with any of the people or organizations involved in what I’m writing about, I have to say so right there in the middle of the article. If I have a really serious connection to anyone I’m supposed to be writing about, I say “nope, sorry, can’t cover this story. I’m too close,” and then I respectfully bow out to let one of my colleagues with some distance take over. This is a fairly standard practice to avoid the even the appearance — much less the actual presence — of a conflict of interest. For the most part it works out very nicely for everyone involved.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
