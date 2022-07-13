Carrie Underwood ‘Transformed’ Some of Her Own Personal Clothes Into Las Vegas Stage Outfits
By Carena Liptak
My Country 95.5
4 days ago
It's no coincidence that Carrie Underwood has kept some of the dazzle and glamor from her Las Vegas residency as she embarks on her new Denim & Rhinestones album cycle. She says that her Vegas outfits are "some of my favorite that we've ever done." In a new interview...
NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed Saturday in a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel, culminating a relationship that stretched over two decades in two separate romances and headlined countless tabloid covers. Lopez announced their marriage Sunday in her newsletter for fans with the heading “We did it.” Lopez initially made their engagement public in April on the same newsletter, “On the J Lo.” “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” wrote Lopez in a message signed Jennifer Lynn Affleck. Lopez wrote that the couple flew to Las Vegas on Saturday, stood in line for their license with four other couples and were wed just after midnight at A Little White Wedding Chapel, a chapel boasting a drive-through “tunnel of love.” Lopez said a Bluetooth speaker played their brief march down the aisle. She called it the best night of their lives.
LAS VEGAS – An empty tricycle trailed by a row of small yellow galoshes sits on the concrete floor. Along the wall, the massive hands of a Blue Meanie hang next to a skirt of mannequin legs. Round a corner and behold a half-pipe fitted with measuring sticks at...
Chef Chris Santos is debuting a spin-off of his New York restaurant, Stanton Social, on the Las Vegas Strip. Stanton Social Prime is expected to open at Caesars Palace in winter 2022, in the former Searsucker space, adjacent to Omnia Nightclub. The new restaurant will feature some of the over-the-top...
An “American Idol” alum is seeking help. As it turns out, former contestant Mishavonna Henson is asking for help amid a “life and death” crisis. On a newly-created GoFundMe page, season eight alum Henson is pleading for assistance as she’s currently homeless. In addition, the vocalist also revealed she’s been living out of her car. She’s also admitted that she’s been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
Comments / 0