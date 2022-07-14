ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Metzger humbled, grateful for opportunity to serve Newark as fire chief

By Michaela Sumner, Newark Advocate
 4 days ago
Growing up the son of a firefighter, Brandon Metzger knew early on he wanted to follow his father's footsteps.

At his father's firehouse, Metzger learned about the camaraderie of those in public service and the impact of serving one's community. They quickly became his favorite part of the job as he entered the fire service.

Last week, Metzger was sworn in alongside his family and loved ones as Newark's 13th fire chief.

"This was the end goal for me," he said during an interview with The Advocate. "When I was hired 19 years ago ... as a very young adult, I walked through the door with the goal not only to seek responsibility and become an officer but the fire chief of the Newark Fire Department."

"I'm extremely grateful things worked out the way they have," he continued. "It's not to minimize the team or the outstanding individuals that are here ... but the fire chief of the Newark Fire Department is a huge deal. I'm humbled. I'm grateful. I'm elated the mayor has given me and invested in me the amount of trust he has to lead this agency."

As fire chief, Metzger has goals he hopes to accomplish and challenges he hopes to overcome. Among those is a strategic five-year plan for the division.

"I also want to put more focus back on our people. This is industry-wide in public safety, for whatever reason, there's not a lot of individuals anymore that come out of the gates and want to get into public safety in general, and specifically the fire department," he explained. "For the longest time, we got away from taking care of ourselves and addressing our own needs. At some point, we have to focus on taking care of each other and taking care of ourselves internally first so we're in a position physically, mentally and emotionally to where we can go out and serve the community."

He added in order to keep the city's firefighters, they need to be taken care of.

When Metzger was sworn in as a new firefighter for Newark in 2003, former Newark Fire Chief Patrick Connor said he was on the department and has since watched him grow into a great firefighter paramedic who's displayed leadership in everything he does.

"I identified him as someone who was a future up-and-coming leader of the organization," Connor said. "We did something historical when I was chief by creating the first deputy chief position in Newark, which is second in command to the fire chief. ... Brandon was selected in a competitive process to be second in command of the fire department. He really stepped up, was a very organized, professional person that helped me lead fire department and get things done when I was chief."

During Metzger's time as deputy chief, Connor said Metzger had his hand in much of the department's accomplishments and was a big part of Connor's success as chief.

Among those accomplishments was the opening of station 5 on Sharon Valley Road in October 2020.

"The placement and the design and implementation of station 5 was monumental," Metzger said. "Mayor Hall and his administration and Chief Connor, we worked together to decide based on simple data where that station would have the most impact, ultimately right into that area. Since that station opened, it's had a monumental effect on the area in terms of reducing response times, reducing the demand among other fire stations given our call volume is so high."

Seeing Metzger rise to succeed him as chief, Connor said the first word brought to his mind was pride.

"It brought me just as much joy to see him sworn in by the mayor as it did for him. I was moved and appreciative of the opportunity the mayor has given him," Connor said. "It touched me to see him promoted and grow over all these years and I couldn't be more proud of him."

Connor said he expects the community will find Metzger to be organized, professional and motivated. Someone who will work hard for the administration and community. And someone who's dedicated to the city, as well as his team.

Newark Safety Director Tim Hickman echoed similar thoughts about Metzger's promotion and what he brings to the table.

"Chief Metzger is forward thinking and I am confident he is the right person for the position," he said in an email to The Advocate. "I'm delighted to have the opportunity to continue working with Chief Metzger. He is a person of integrity who cares strongly about the city and citizens of Newark, and the Division of Fire. Chief Metzger sets high standards for himself as well as those around him, and does everything possible to help them succeed."

As Metzger looks toward his tenure as chief, he said he's most looking forward to appreciating and developing the next generation of leaders in the department.

"This agency, like so many others, is very busy. Schedules are demanding and the workload isn't easy. Sometimes we lose sight of developing, mentoring and guiding the next generations of firefighters," he said.

Despite the challenges of the fire industry, Metzger said it's his love for the job that keeps him coming back.

"What keeps me coming back is there's a lot of history, heritage and tradition here at Newark Fire Department. The men and women on the street are second to none. If there's anything I can do during the course of my tenure to recognize and appreciate them and ultimately, serve alongside them, that's my goal," he said. "I'm excited to be part of what they do. What motivates me to work as hard as I can, is ultimately to serve them."

