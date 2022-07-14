ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Rock the Coast returns to Grand Haven

By BRIELLE MEYER Grand Haven Tribune
 4 days ago
The Rock the Coast powerboat rally returns to Grand Haven this weekend.

The annual event has partnered with Shields of Hope, an organization run by public safety professionals in West Michigan who strive to spread “hope, love and encouragement” to those affected by cancer.

