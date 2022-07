DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – The Decatur Lake Patrol will be recognized by the city council Monday after a man was rescued from the lake on July 4th. At 5:30 p.m. that evening the Lake Patrol received a report of a man in the water by buoys near the lakes dam. Patrol officers offered him assistance but he was disoriented and became combative. He then began swimming toward the Route 51 bridges and the dam. Officers were concerned since the current might take him over the dam.

