Local News Briefs: Dancers take top honors at nationals

DancExpress places in national contest

DancExpress, with studios in Zanesville and Cambridge, recently had dancers compete at the Dream Maker National Competition in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Dancers performed 20 routines with 14 placing in the division overalls and three winning the overall championship for the division. DancExpress also earned 13 category wins, four golden tickets, an entertainment award, studio spirit award and Perfectly Unique Judges Choice Award. Katera McConahay won a champion photogenic award for those 12 and older.

Four routines were chosen for the final championship show with the large group number "Our Church" placing second overall in champion of the champions.

Mapel case bound over to Common Pleas

The case against Justin Mapel has been bound over to the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court, following a preliminary hearing held earlier this week in Cambridge Municipal Court.

Mapel was arrested and charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, on June 22.

He was booked into the Guernsey County Jail.

Mapel was placed on pre-trial/bond supervision during a preliminary hearing on June 23. On June 27, the attorney of record Beau Cross filed and a motion to preserve evidence.

He bond was set at $ 50,000 with no 10% allowed, during a recent bond hearing.

Mapel remains in the Guernsey County Jail.

CHS class of 1957 reunion set

The Cambridge High School class of 1957's 65th year reunion is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Cambridge Country Club. A buffet dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The cost is $45. To make a reservation, send a check to Don Sigman, 8795 Louis Way, Cambridge, OH 43725. Make your check out to Don Sigman.

Williams makes dean's list

Kiah Williams of Zanesville has been named to the spring semester dean's list at High Point University. She is the daughter of Kelli Williams of Zanesville. Williams is a graduate of John Glenn High School and is majoring in exercise science.

Road closure notice

Richland Township will close Westwind Lane (Township Road 4566) from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on today for culvert replacement.

East Muskingum school board to meet

The East Muskingum Local School Board of Education will meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. today at the East Muskingum Middle School Library, 13120 John Glenn School Road, New Concord. A public hearing will be held at 5:20 p.m. regarding the District's use of IDEA Part B funds.

Carter and Ross graduate from Miami

A psychology major Josie Carter of Cambridge graduated with a bachelor's degree and an engineering technology major Randall Ross graduated with a bachelor's degree from Miami University.