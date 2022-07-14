ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Why John Calipari is taking pictures with celebrity dog Ethan, asking fans for autographs

By Jon Hale, Louisville Courier Journal
As his two-plus-hour stint signing autographs neared an end at a Louisville Kroger Tuesday, Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari might no longer have been the biggest celebrity at the table.

It was then that Ethan, the rescue dog whose recovery from starvation and abuse drew thousands of followers last year, walked up to the table for a picture.

“When (owner Jeff Callaway) said this was a rescue dog, I’m like well get him over and let’s take a picture,” Calipari said. “I told the gentleman, it’s a good thing you’re doing. It’s God’s work.”

Kentucky basketball:Why Oscar Tshiebwe thinks Jacob Toppin has been UK's best player this summer

Ethan’s appearance marked a touching end to an afternoon of smiles as Calipari and players Oscar Tshiebwe, Lance Ware and Adou Thiero mingled with fans as part of a week-long tour around the state to raise money for continued relief efforts from the 2021 western Kentucky tornadoes. Fans lined up hours before the event started for pictures with the players and Calipari’s autograph.

As Calipari signed a wide range of items including posters, hats, shoes and commemorative Maker’s Mark bottles, fans were encouraged to contribute donations in a collection basket next to the Hall of Fame coach. Fans can also text “GIVE” to 859-955-8173 to contribute donations.

Calipari also asked fans for their own autographs on a program he will hold in his hand during games next season as a tribute to legendary former Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall, who died in January.

“It was neat,” Calipari said. “Sometimes you forget what this program means to this state. You come out, and sometimes you don’t realize. … (The line) was around the corner. It was hot outside. They said, ‘Why did you stay?’ Because they stayed.”

During Calipari’s tenure as coach, he has frequently taken his team across the state during the summer to connect with fans at youth basketball camps or other events. He has stressed the importance of giving back to the community to players through multiple fundraising events after natural disasters like last year’s tornados.

UK basketball:John Calipari is making sure fans don't forget about Daimion Collins this summer

This week’s tour started in Louisville on Tuesday and continued in London on Wednesday. Other stops are planned for Kroger stores in Georgetown (Thursday), Somerset (Friday) and Morehead (Saturday).

“I think it’s really important because those are the people that are supporting us,” Ware said. “Those are the people that are going to be cheering for us every night. So, to have a connection with them, whether it’s taking a picture or having a quick conversation, it’s important.”

While the purpose of this week’s tour is to raise money for continued tornado relief efforts — Calipari stressed after the storms his program would stick with the multi-year project — it also provides a boost to Kentucky’s summer team-building efforts.

Calipari is already holding practices with his new group in advance of four exhibition games in the Bahamas in August. Multiple players will be on hand for each of the tour stops depending on class schedules. Most of the team is expected to available for the final stop Saturday in Morehead.

“Best thing for our players,” Calipari said. “If you want them to be good teammates, they’ve got to be about others. They’ve got to know when I do something and be good-hearted about it, when I do something and I expect nothing in return, nothing feels better.

“That’s why we do these things. People talk about we do the holistic approach. By just speaking? You have to have actions. You have to have these kids go out and do this.”

Email Jon Hale at jahale@courier-journal.com; Follow him on Twitter at @JonHale_CJ.

