Milford Planning Board OKs new bank office for former restaurant site

By Sierra Sorrentino, The Milford Daily News
 4 days ago

MILFORD — Milford Federal Bank has won Planning Board approval to construct a new branch office at the site of the former Richard's Roadhouse restaurant on Medway Road.

The approval does come with a couple of conditions.

Board members asked project manager Michael Dryden, of Allen Engineering & Associates Inc. in Hopedale, to make infrastructure changes that would allow larger trucks to more easily make turns at the 67 Medway Road (Route 109) site, and to send them a copy of a letter from the Sewer Commission.

Dryden also addressed Planning Board concerns brought up in June, including ensuring that signs don't block the entrance and exit on Birch Street, adding white pavement markings to not block the intersection, adjusting the size of the water line and ordering a new sewer pipe.

Dryden also noticed after the last meeting that the delta island they designed had extended into the right-of-way; it's now smaller to avoid that issue.

The Medway Road office, once built, would replace an existing office on the same street, at 91-2 Medway Road. Milford Federal's headquarters are at 246 Main St. (Route 16), across from Draper Memorial Park downtown.

"We wanted a bigger location for our expanding customer base (and to) offer a better customer experience," said Karen Kindle, senior vice president of consumer banking at Milford Federal.

The new office would cover 3,837 square feet and have two drive-through teller lanes and 18 parking spaces.

The bank is still finalizing details of the plan with architects.

Kindle said the earliest construction would start would be sometime in early 2023. If all goes smoothly, the bank would open about 10 months later.

Milford Federal, which is marking its 135th anniversary this year, has two other branch offices, one in Whitinsville and another in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

An office at Milford High School is temporarily closed, according to the bank's website.

