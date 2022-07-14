ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

3 to See: 'Summer Edition 2022' and 'Art Meets Hollywood' exhibits; 'Time Stops' musical

By Cultural Council for Palm Beach County
It’s a summer of sizzling arts in the Palm Beaches! Here to help you with three ideas for the coming week is the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the official support agency for arts and culture here in Florida’s Cultural Capital.

For more to enjoy and experience, explore the Council’s online events calendar at palmbeachculture.com/events . Visit each organization’s website for COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines.

*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NmOWW_0gfGHei500

FREE

Summer art on display in Boca Raton

Ready to see some summer-themed art? Visit the Rosenbaum Contemporary in Boca Raton this weekend to see “Summer Edition 2022,” an exhibition featuring works from famous artists including Slim Aarons, Alexander Calder, Jim Dine, Damien Hirst, Robert Rauschenberg, and more. These masters of contemporary art are only on display until September 3, so don’t miss your opportunity to see them in person now!

“Summer Edition 2022”: On display through Sept. 3. Rosenbaum Contemporary, 150 Yamato Road, Boca Raton. Info: 561-994-4422 or www.rosenbaumcontemporary.com.

*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gliyD_0gfGHei500

DEAL

Hollywood and art combine at the Boca Raton Museum of Art

The allure of the silver screen pairs perfectly with modern art in an exciting way at the Boca Raton Museum of Art’s latest exhibition, “Bonnie Lautenberg: Art Meets Hollywood.” These incredible photographs by Lautenberg are literal parings of stills from famous Hollywood movies and corresponding iconic artworks created the same year as the film. If you’re a cinephile or an art aficionado, this is an exhibition not to be missed!

“Bonnie Lautenberg: Art Meets Hollywood”: On display through Aug. 21. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 60 and above, and free for students and children. Boca Raton Museum of Art, 501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. Info: 561-392-2500 or www.bocamuseum.org.

*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Epnq0_0gfGHei500

SPLURGE

See a world premiere at the Kravis Center

What could be more exciting than a world premiere? This weekend marks the first-ever performances of the new musical “Time Stops” at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. This brand-new piece tells the story of Emma, a mother who is grieving the untimely loss of her daughter, and how she works through the loss to write a story of the life her daughter could have had. With music by composer Brett Boles (“Foreverman,” “Benjamin Button”) and an original story from Bonnie Logan (“Boca Bound”), this musical is bound to make your weekend extra exciting!

“Time Stops”: Performances run Friday through Sunday. Tickets start at $45. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Info: 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: 3 to See: 'Summer Edition 2022' and 'Art Meets Hollywood' exhibits; 'Time Stops' musical

Palm Beach Daily News

Shakespeare by the Palms in Royal Palm Beach presents Shakespeare's 'Richard II'

Whether you're a Shakespeare super fan and have read every work, have only seen the Bard’s works as depicted in movies like “Othello” or “Hamlet” or even if you’re a little farther down the literary ladder and only know snippets like the theater scene in “Tombstone,” The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival is back with Shakespeare by the Palms and offering the real deal with its production of “Richard II.”
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
